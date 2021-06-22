– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s episode and how Samoa Joe returned to be the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal. We also get a brief preview for tonight’s show. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Adam Cole vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go right to the ring and out first comes Adam Cole as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Cole will be facing an opponent of his choosing. Cole takes the mic as fans chant his name. Cole brings up how NXT General Manager William Regal has booked him to face Kyle O’Reilly at Great American Bash, how Samoa Joe assaulted him last week, and how he gets to pick his opponent tonight. Cole says he did some thinking and there’s no way in hell he’s picking his opponent. He’s not going to start following the rules just because Joe is here. He tells Joe there’s a new king of this brand since Joe has been gone, and we’re looking at him. Cole says we will recognize him as the greatest NXT Superstar of all time once he beats Kyle at The Bash. Cole says we’re lucky because we got to see him tonight, but this match isn’t happening. The music interrupts and out comes newcomer Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes says Cole might not know who he is, but he knows who Cole is. Hayes introduces himself and says if anyone will change Cole’s mind, it will be him. Cole asks him how he plans on doing that, tough guy. Hayes says there’s this famous phrase… that goes something like… Ruthless Aggression! Same energy, he says, apparently like John Cena’s debut. Hayes strikes Cole and Cole is fired up. The bell rings and here we go.

They go at it but Hayes takes control early on with a clothesline. Cole goes to the floor and Hayes launches himself over the top rope, taking Cole down at ringside. Hayes brings Cole back in the ring and follows but Cole boots him in the face, knocking him off the apron. Fans chant for Cole as he goes to the floor to bring Hayes back in. Cole stomps away on Hayes in the corner now. Cole keeps control and delivers a suplex in the middle of the ring.

Cole shows off some and hits a neckbreaker. Cole grinds Hayes across the bottom rope with a boot as the referee counts and warns him. Cole with more strike. Cole kicks Hayes down but Hayes blocks a kick and nails a jawbreaker, then a clothesline. Cole kicks out at 2. Hayes with strikes in the corner, beating Cole down. Hayes charges but Cole yanks him into the middle turnbuckle. Hayes ends up knocked from the ring to the floor, landing hard.

Fans boo Cole. Cole launches Hayes into the barrier, then launches him again into the Plexiglas barrier. Fans boo Cole as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Cole has Hayes grounded with a headlock. We see how Cole landed a Ushigoroshi during the break. Fans try to rally for Hayes now. He fights up and out of a hold but Cole ends up turning it back around. Cole talks some trash and sends Hayes back to the floor as the referee counts. Hayes comes back in but Cole keeps control. More back and forth now. Hayes drops Cole with a pump kick. Cole cuts Hayes off and goes for a move but Hayes counters and drops him face-first. Cole kicks out just in time.

Cole counters a move and rolls Hayes for 2. Hayes blocks a move with an enziguri and more offense for another close 2 count, and another. Hayes shows some frustration now. Fans went from chanting “who are you?” earlier to “Carmelo!” now. Hayes with chops to the chest now. Cole with strikes. He counters again and delivers a Backstabber for another close 2 count. Cole comes off the second rope for the Panama Sunrise but Hayes superkicks him. Cole cuts Hayes off again and drops him. Cole then nails the Panama Sunrise for the pin to win.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Cole stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Cole stares down at Hayes as his arm is raised in victory. The announcers hype Cole vs. O’Reilly II at Great American Bash as Cole makes his exit.

– We see video from earlier today of Franky Monet hanging out backstage with Aliyah and Jessi Kamea, looking forward to their matches tonight. Monet says everyone should be calling them The Winners Circle. Robert Stone walks up and Monet says tonight will be a good night for her and The Robert Stone Brand. Monet’s dog ends up snapping at Stone as Monet walks off.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Zoey Stark. She says she saved Io Shirai last week because Shirai gave her her big break when she came to NXT, and she was paying it back. Shirai ends up appearing and says she respects Stark, but doesn’t like her. Shirai walks off. Stark says mutual respect is all they need. Stark walks off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package with Million Dollar Champion LA Knight sitting by the pool. He brags on winning the belt, and turning on WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase last week. He brings up Cameron Grimes coming out last week to save DiBiase. Knight cuts a promo on Grimes, and says the Ladder Match fall Grimes took at “Takeover: In Your House” will be nothing compared to when Knight drops him on his head next.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Way – Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory.

Gargano takes the mic and says these are exciting times. We have new management, which means we need a new NXT Champion, and a new face of the brand. We don’t need the mean, leather-wearing guy (NXT Champion Karrion Kross, apparently), we need Gargano. Gargano says NXT thrived and was its best during his 57-day reign as NXT Champion. Gargano says he proved at Takeover that Kross is not on his level. Gargano says he out-classed Kross every time they were in the ring together, and everybody knows he can out-wrestle Kross on Gargano’s worst day.

The music interrupts and out comes Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. They enter the ring as The Way looks on. Dunne asks Gargano if he’s mad. He must be mad if he thinks he’s #1 contender over Dunne. Theory goes to speak but Dunne tells him to shut up. Theory is upset but Gargano says Dunne and Lorcan are just trying to provoke chaos. Gargano says there is a new way of doing things in NXT, and they don’t partake in shenanigans any longer because they are law-abiding citizens. Gargano says they are good people and if Dunne wants a fight, he won’t get it from The Way. Gargano says he’s putting the mic down gently now. He and Theory exit the ring but Theory stops on the apron to warn Dunne that he will be watching. Dunne bends his fingers back. Theory falls to the floor, screaming about his broken fingers. Gargano consoles him as they head to the back together while Dunne and Lorcan look on.

– We see video from earlier today of a white Bentley pulling up. Cameron Grimes hops out and tips a few guys in the parking lot after they ask how WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is doing. Ari Sterling stops him and jokes about Grimes visiting DiBiase in the nursing home. Grimes decks Ari with a right hand, dropping him. Grimes walks off and says that was for Ted.

– McKenzie catches up with Adam Cole in the back, asking about Kyle O’Reilly. He doesn’t want to talk about Kyle or Kushida, because what he did to Carmelo Hayes is nothing compared to what he will do to O’Reilly at Great American Bash. NXT General Manager William Regal walks up and wants to make sure there are no issues between Cole and Samoa Joe after last week. Regal suggests Cole doesn’t provoke Joe. Cole isn’t happy with how Regal hasn’t reprimanded Joe yet for putting his hands on Cole last week. Cole says he’s going to do Regal and everyone a favor by getting out of here. He packs his bags and heads out.

– Still to come, The Robert Stone Brand vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the battery charger teaser from last week. This time it goes from 30% to 31%.

– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory walk into the office of NXT General Manager William Regal. Theory’s fingers are taped up. Gargano says they were being model citizens but Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan interrupted, and there needs to be consequences. Gargano makes suggestions, including Samoa Joe choking them out. Regal orders them to face Dunne and Lorcan in a tag team match.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

We go back to the ring and Zoey Stark is being introduced. The Robert Stone Brand watches from their corner – Aliyah and Jessi Kamea with Robert Stone. Out next comes Io Shirai to a pop.

Shirai and Aliyah go at it to start. Shirai counters and takes Aliyah down. Shirai with more offense and strikes, then a big Flapjack in the middle of the ring. Shirai dropkicks Aliyah for a pop. Shirai drops Aliyah in the corner, puts boots to her, then launches double knees into her. Stark tags in and takes Aliyah down by her arm.

Stark shows Aliyah up by landing on her feet from a head scissors counter. Stark decks Aliyah but in comes Kamea of the tag. They trade offense and pin attempts. Stark with a double stomp on the back. Kamea turns it around and drops a big elbow drop using the ropes. Stark kicks out at 2. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, come walking down to watch the match.

Stone barks as Kamea and Aliyah double team Stark in the corner. Aliyah keeps control of Stark and dropkicks her for a 2 count. We go to commercial with LeRae and Hartwell taunting Shirai from the bottom of the ramp as Shirai yells back at them.

Back from the break and Kamea controls Stark as The Way watches from ringside. Aliyah tags in for a big double team move to Stark for 2. Aliyah grounds Stark with a body scissors now. Stark powers up from a front face lock, then drops Stark on her face. Shirai tags in as does Kamea. Shirai runs wild as fans cheer her on. She stops to look back at The Way.

Shirai hits 619 on Kamea. Shirai avoids Aliyah attacking from the floor, then kicks her in the face from the apron. Shirai with a missile dropkick to Kamea for a close 2 count. Kamea blocks a double underhook from Shirai, then drops her with a kick to the face. Aliyah tags in and hits a Northern Lights suplex to Shirai for a close 2 count. Kamea tags back in for a double suplex but Shirai lands on her feet. Stark tags in and levels both opponents at once for a pop. Stark drops Kamea with a big suplex. Shirai tags back in and goes to the top for her signature moonsault to Kamea. Shirai covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

– After the match, Shirai and Stark celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. The Way teases rushing the ring. Shirai and Stark get ready for a fight as they stare LeRae and Hartwell down. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez appear on the other side of the apron. They make it known that they have their eyes on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart come down the ramp next, saying they deserve the next title shot. The three challenger teams start brawling in the ring as The Way retreats to the stage to watch. Samoa Joe comes out with security to try and restore order.

– We get a brief video package to promote tonight’s non-title match between Kushida and Kyle O’Reilly. This will be the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK is confirmed for Great American Bash.

Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne

We go back to the ring and out comes The Way – Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory. Fans boo them as they head to the ring, still trying to get their gear on. Theory’s fingers are taped up. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan are out next.

Dunne and Gargano start the match off. They trade offense and counters. Gargano grounds Dunne by his arm but Dunne comes back. Theory tags in but using his hurt hand as Gargano is sent to the floor. Theory and Dunne run the ropes now. Dunne with a big clothesline. Lorcan tags in and unloads in the corner with chops on Theory. Lorcan works on Theory’s hand and arm now. Dunne tags in to take over, bending the injured fingers back.

Dunne steps on the hurt hand, and then again. Dunne continues working on Theory’s hand as he yells out in pain. Dunne removes Theory’s bandages and keeps fighting him, sending him into the corner. Lorcan tags back in and takes over on Theory. Theory turns it around and drops Lorcan with a big suplex. Gargano tags in and they double team Lorcan in the middle of the ring. Dunne tags back in but Gargano catches him with an inverted Atomic Drop. Theory tags back in and they hit a modified dropkick Hart Attack. Theory covers Dunne for 2. Dunne turns it back around on Theory and goes right back to work on the hand.

Dunne grounds Theory and drives a knee into the shoulder now, working on the ribs, then the fingers and shoulder again. Dunne sits on Theory and bends the fingers back some more as Gargano watches. Dunne and Lorcan continue to dominate the match. Theory gets driven into the edge of the apron by a double team slam. We go to commercial with fans booing Dunne and Lorcan as they stand tall at ringside.

Back from the break and Theory is being double teamed in the middle of the ring. Lorcan with a big DDT. Dunne tags back in and stomps on Theory’s arm while Lorcan holds him down. Theory dodges a stomp and rolls Dunne for a 2 count. Dunne goes back for the leg but Theory kicks him away. Lorcan tags in but stops Theory from tagging. Gargano finally tags in and goes to work on Lorcan as fans cheer his name. Gargano also sends Dunne off the apron. Gargano hits the slingshot Spear to Lorcan after kicking Dunne away from the apron. Gargano runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive to Dunne on the floor. Lorcan fights off both opponents but they come back with dual attacks.

Theory hits a big seated springboard Spanish Fly but Lorcan kicks out. Dunne and Gargano trade finishers and strikes now. All four are down as fans chant “NXT!” now. Lorcan and Theory trade shots in the ring now. Lorcan with a big Blockbuster. Dunne tags back in and kicks Theory, taking him back down and working on his fingers and arm. Lorcan runs in but Gargano decks him and breaks the hold up. Gargano tags in but Dunne rocks him with a stiff shot. Dunne ends up hitting a snap German suplex on Gargano. More back and forth offense between the two. Dunne knocks a slingshot Spear out of the air from Gargano. Gargano fights off a double team but they end up slamming him with a double team attack. Theory makes the save. Dunne bends the fingers back some more.

Theory blocks a powerbomb but Dunne hits an enziguri. Lorcan with a big uppercut to Theory. Gargano shuts Lorcan down with a superkick. Dunne gets sent to the floor, then Gargano runs and nails a suicide dive into a DDT on the floor. Gargano comes back in with One Final Beat to Lorcan for the pin to win.

Winners: The Way

– After the match, the music hits as The Way celebrates. Gargano backs up the ramp with his arms in the air until NXT Champion Karrion Kross attacks from behind, dropping him with a big forearm shot. Fans chant “you suck!” at Kross and boo him now. Theory checks on Gargano as Kross returns to the stage, standing with Scarlett.

– We get a brief video package on Franky Monet. The encore of her World Premiere is coming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the battery charging again. It goes from 40% to 41%

– Samoa Joe is backstage with NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross says so these are the new rules. He reminds Joe he can’t do anything unless provoked. Joe steps aside and Kross and Scarlett exit the building, apparently kicked out. Scarlett stops and seethes at Joe. Joe turns back around to Pete Dunne staring him down.

– Announced for next week is Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Zoey Stark and Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. The winners will challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way at Great American Bash.

Elektra Lopez vs. Franky Monet

We go back to the ring and newcomer Elektra Lopez is being introduced. She is the former Karissa Rivera. Out next comes Franky Monet.

The bell rings and they go at it. Monet takes Lopez down to start. They get back up and go to the corner. Monet delivers a slap and then backs off. Monet runs into an elbow, then a big boot. Lopez with a scoop slam in the middle of the ring, then a pair of elbow drops. Lopez shows off some and dances, allowing Monet to recover.

Monet fights back from the apron but Lopez unloads with strikes. They run the ropes and Monet goes to work on the arm, then delivers a knee and a takedown. Monet mounts Lopez with more strikes, smiling. Monet keeps control and taunts Lopez now. Lopez tries to fight up from the mat but Monet shuts her down. Monet drops Lopez in the opposite corner and charges but misses, hitting the turnbuckles.

Lopez tries to mount offense now. Lopez with a jumping back elbow. Lopez keeps control and scoops Monet but she slides out. Monet with a big forearm to stun Lopez. Monet then delivers her Road to Valhalla finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Franky Monet

– After the match, Monet stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Monet poses on the ropes.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, asking about last week’s warning from Santos Escobar. Reed brings up how he’s recently dominated Escobar and wonders what more does he want. Hit Row interrupts and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott apparently wants the NXT North American Title. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis taunts Reed and steps to him as Ashante “Thee” Adonis looks at the camera with a warning for Ever-Rise. Hit Row walks off as Top Dolla tells Reed he’s not even from North America. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see video from earlier today of Ever-Rise trying to spray paint Top Dolla’s SUV but he catches them.

Ever-Rise vs. Hit Row

We go back to the ring and out comes Ever-Rise – Matt Martel and Chase Parker. Hit Row is out next – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

The bell rings and Dolla levels Martel with a shoulder, then knocks Parker off the apron. He man-handles Martel some, yelling at him. Adonis tags in and takes over on Martel. Parker distracts from the apron and tags in. He rocks Adonis but Adonis nails a big dropkick. Adonis mounts Parker with strikes now.

Dolla comes back in and Ever-Rise tries to double team him. He fights them off but they manage to dump him over the top rope to the floor. Ever-Rise shows off some. Parker goes for a suicide dive but Dolla meets him with a big forearm. Dolla comes back in and overpowers Martel, sending him to the corner for a big splash.

Adonis tags back in and levels Martel with a right hand. Dolla tags back in for the assisted powerbomb into an inverted neckbreaker with Adonis. Dolla covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Hit Row

– After the match, Hit Row celebrates in the ring as we go to replays. Parker and the referee checks on Martel now. Scott lays Parker back out and Hit Row poses together.

– McKenzie is backstage with Mercedes Martinez, informing her she will face Boa and Xia Li in a mixed tag team match next week. Mercedes says she doesn’t make friends that well, but she’s ready to go. Mercedes is suddenly attacked from behind. Jake Atlas makes the save and levels Boa with a kick. Atlas helps Mercedes up and says it looks like he just joined the fight.

– We get a brief promo for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the battery charger goes from 50% to 51%.

– Jake Atlas and Mercedes Martinez vs. Boa and Xia Li is confirmed for next week. There will also be a Face-Off between NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, plus the #1 Contender’s Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida makes his way out. Kyle O’Reilly is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds and counters, going into the ropes. O’Reilly with the first takedown. They tangle some more on the mat, back to their feet and back down for a few minutes. Kushida with an arm bar attempt but O’Reilly escapes and they face off again as fans cheer them on.

They tangle again and O’Reilly takes Kushida down. O’Reilly tries for a submission but Kushida gets to the ropes. O’Reilly with a big boot to the face. Kushida goes for the flying back elbow but O’Reilly catches him with an arm bar in mid-air. More back and forth now. Kushida with a dropkick. Kushida grounds O’Reilly and works on the arm while he’s down. They get back up but Kushida takes O’Reilly right back down by his arm.

They fight back to their feet but Kushida lands strikes. They both struggle for takedown attempts but can’t land them. They charge at each other again and collide with headbutts, both going down. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and fans chant “NXT!” as O’Reilly and Kushida go at it move for move. O’Reilly with a jumping knee after offense from Kushida. O’Reilly takes Kushida back down for a submission from behind. O’Reilly keeps Kushida down with a body scissors now. O’Reilly with big strikes on their feet now. Kushida rocks him with a clothesline. Kushida ends up taking O’Reilly down into the armbreaker, then the Hoverboard Lock. The back and forth continues on the mat for a few minutes.

Kushida with big kicks to the elbow as O’Reilly sells it. Kushida with a big suplex and a bridge for a 2 count but O’Reilly gets the ropes to break the pin up. Kushida goes to the top but misses the flying knee as O’Reilly moves. More back and forth move for move. O’Reilly with a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants now as we hit the 10pm mark. O’Reilly goes to the top but Kushida kicks off, sending him to the apron. O’Reilly gets sent into the ring post shoulder-first. Kushida with kicks on the apron. They tangle some more but Kushida drops O’Reilly onto the edge of the apron with a big suplex. They both fall to the floor and the referee counts. Kushida brings it back in at the 6 count, then nails a running kick. O’Reilly catches Kushida and delivers a big knee, then a kick and a punch. Kushida drops him with a right hand and they both go down again. The match finally ends as O’Reilly turns the Hoverboard Lock into a roll-up for the win.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

– After the match, the music hits as they recover. Kushida has a few words with the referee over the count. We go to replays. Kushida and O’Reilly stand together now. Kyle pushes Kushida to the side as he sees Adam Cole attacking from behind. Cole and O’Reilly brawl to ringside now, over the announce table. Security runs down to break them up. Samoa Joe is also there as they’re escorted away. A man attacks Kushida in the ring and beats him down. The man reveals himself and it’s Roderick Strong. Tyler Rust watches from the apron, along with Hideki Suzuki. Malcolm Bivens enters the ring and brings Kushida’s NXT Cruiserweight Title belt in, showing it to Strong and then laying it over Kushida. Bivens says this is The Diamond Mine. Fans boo as The Diamond Mine stands together over Kushida, staring down at him. NXT goes off the air.

