A taped episode of WWE NXT will air tonight on the USA Network. The show was recorded on December 13 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below are spoilers for tonight:

Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton. After the match, Stratton attacked Henley as they fought to the back, with Stratton dumping contents of a trash can on Henley.

Ilja Dragunov came out for a promo on what he accomplished in 2023 and what he planned to do for 2024. Ridge Holland came out and told Dragunov that he wasn’t looking for a match now, but wants to win some matches in order to get a shot at Dragunov. In response, Dragunov said they didn’t have to wait and can do the match tonight.

Trick Williams confronted Dragunov backstage and wanted to know why he’s giving Holland a match. Dragunov told Williams that he is the challenger at New Year’s Evil, and the champion picks his matches.

Lexis King defeated Dion Lennox in a Men’s Breakout Tournament first round match. After the match, Trey Bearhill came out but King escaped.

Izzi Dame and Kiana James defeated Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail. Hail was pinned by Dame after Hail had James in the kimura, but James wasn’t the legal person in the match. Riley Osborne was in the crowd watching the match.

Roxanne Perez was giving her thoughts on the previous tag team match when Arianna Grace responded to Perez’s comments. Perez ended up slapping Grace.

Dragon Lee defeated Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey in a three-way match to retain the North American Championship. Before the match started, Gallus came out and Coffey added himself to the match. The rest of Gallus were sent to the back during the match. Lee got the pin on Dempsey. After the match, the No Quarter Catch Crew attacked Lee but Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro made the save.

There was a Trick Williams/Carmelo Hayes segment in the locker room.

Cora Jade in a backstage segment took back her locker, which now belongs to Karmen Petrovic. Jade ended up throwing the contents of Petrovic’s locker out. Petrovic then came into the locker room and asked what happened, with Gigi Dolin telling Petrovic that Jade did it.

In a Men’s Breakout Tournament first round match, Tavion Heights defeated Luca Crusifino.

Nikkita Lyons defeated Tatum Paxley

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger talked about their upcoming match against Gallus.

Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Ilja Dragunov and Ridge Holland went to a no contest after Dragunov was injured. Holland had Dragunov in a front face lock and lifted him up, then dropped Dragunov on his head. Dragunov was put in a neck brace and was stretchered out, with Holland showing concern.