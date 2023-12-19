The new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship have been given “The Game” seal of approval.
As noted, former Undisputed NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green & Piper Niven with their “Afterparty” double-team finisher on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. to capture the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.
Following the bout, the duo took a photo backstage at the show with WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
After the show, “The Game” posted the photo on his official Twitter (X) page along with a caption that read, “The party’s just getting started … Congratulations to your NEW WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter!”
