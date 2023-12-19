The United States Patent and Trademark Office received a filing from WWE on December 17 to trademark “WWE Speed” for entertainment services.

During last week’s SmackDown, several matches were taped under the “WWE Speed” banner, with each match being scheduled for five minutes. Bronson Reed emerged victorious against NXT’s Nathan Frazier, while Cedric Alexander defeated Axiom.

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick provided commentary for the matches. Here is the description: