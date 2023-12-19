The United States Patent and Trademark Office received a filing from WWE on December 17 to trademark “WWE Speed” for entertainment services.
During last week’s SmackDown, several matches were taped under the “WWE Speed” banner, with each match being scheduled for five minutes. Bronson Reed emerged victorious against NXT’s Nathan Frazier, while Cedric Alexander defeated Axiom.
Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick provided commentary for the matches. Here is the description:
“Mark For: WWE SPEED™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”