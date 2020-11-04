The WWE Performance Center just posted this behind-the-scenes video on WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro and the recent NXT Women’s Battle Royal, which saw Candice LeRae win to earn a “Takeover: 31” title shot from NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Shirai retained in that match.

Catanzaro talks about how Naomi and RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston are her inspirations for battle royals as they always try to find athletic ways to stay in the Royal Rumble matches. Catanzaro also showed how friend and partner Kayden Carter helped her recreate one of Kofi’s famous Rumble saves.

Catanzaro commented on how we’ve seen a new version of herself as of late.

“It was definitely kind of a new me, my new attitude. Like, be more of myself. I feel like it’s been helping a lot, and so I think that showed [in the match]. You know, let that aggression out a little bit more. I’m ready to do whatever it takes,” she said.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.