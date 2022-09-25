In a backstage segment with Sanaga and Valentina Feroz on the WWE NXT episode airing on September 13th, Yulisa Leon revealed that “it’s torn” and she will be out for nine months. Her right knee was in a brace.

In their most recent match, which took place on the August 2nd episode of NXT, Yulisa and Valentina worked a Fatal 4-Way elimination tag for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

She wrote in an Instagram post that her surgery went well. She included the caption, which read as follows:

“I can’t say the things I’m going through in this moment are easy. 15 years as an athlete and I’d never been in a situation like this but I’m really grateful for the support of the public, and the support of my family who has always been with me giving me the strength I need in every test life life has for me. I’m pretty sure that’s what helped me to become the woman I am now. I’m not going to lie, I feel broken but not defeated. Corinthians 4:8-9 8 We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; 9 persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. This is my first surgery and I can tell that in every hard moment I’ve been through and every tear I’ve shed in this time, I feel more protected and loved than ever and that’s why I want to thank again to each person who has sent me messages of strength and support. , you are making this process so much easier with all your love and positivity! I am sure that this stage will bring a completely new Yulisa ready to continue leaving her heart above a ring and of course dancing in the pure style of Yulisa Leon, your favorite Latina next to my war partner and friend @valentinaferozwwe.”