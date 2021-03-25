WWE NXT Superstars Cameron Grimes and Roderick Strong are set to pull double duty on next Wednesday’s “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” go-home edition of NXT on the USA Network.

Tonight’s NXT show featured a backstage segment where Grimes approached Strong about possibly selling him the intellectual property of The Undisputed Era. Grimes was interested in purchasing the IP as he had many ideas to take The Undisputed Era’s brand to the moon now that the group is apparently no more. Strong responded to Grimes’ ranting by decking him with a right hand.

The NXT announcers then confirmed Grimes vs. Strong for next Wednesday’s show.

Grimes and strong were also announced for next week’s 12-Man Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal. As noted, the final 6 Superstars in the Battle Royal will determine the order of a Gauntlet Eliminator Match to take place during Night One of the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. The winner of that Gauntlet Match will then advance to Takeover Night Two to challenge Johnny Gargano for his NXT North American Title.

Next week’s Battle Royal will feature Grimes, Strong, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Pete Dunne, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show, which will be the final episode before Takeover. You can click here for the updated Takeover card.

There is never a wrong time to do business.. Except there, that was a terrible idea.#WWENXT — USA Network (@USA_Network) March 25, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.