Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era is reportedly out of action with an injury right now.

Fish did not appear with other members of The Undisputed Era on this week’s WWE NXT episode, and there had been some speculation on why he wasn’t there. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Fish does not have COVID-19, and was off the show because he’s dealing with a minor knee injury.

Fish, who has had a few knee issues in the past, reportedly suffered the minor injury while training kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. There is no official word on when he will be back in action, but it looks like he won’t miss much time.

As noted, this week’s NXT saw Roderick Strong and Danny Burch defeat Raul Mendoza and Fabian Aichner. This match set up a future #1 contender’s match with Strong and Fish vs. Burch and Oney Lorcan. It’s been reported that WWE officials plan to do that #1 contender’s match in two weeks, so Fish may only miss this week and next week’s Takeover go-home show, which was taped this past Wednesday. The winners of Fish and Strong vs. Burch and Lorcan will become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango for a future title shot.

Stay tuned for more on Fish’s injury.

