One or more WWE NXT Superstars were reportedly scheduled to be called up to the SmackDown roster last week, but the plans were delayed.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that NXT talent was scheduled to be called to SmackDown last Friday night, and was written into the main event segment with Jimmy Uso, Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as of showtime.

There’s no word yet on who the call-up was, but word is that they are on tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil card, so it could be a case of pushing the call-up back one week, or nixing it altogether.

You can click here for tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil card. There’s already some fan speculation on Tommaso Ciampa being planned for the call-up, but that has not been confirmed. We noted earlier that Ciampa’s Fight Pit bout with Timothy Thatcher has apparently been pulled from tonight’s NXT card. One potential storyline could be Ciampa coming to SmackDown to help Owens out as payback for Owens assisting Team Ciampa against The Undisputed Era in the WarGames 2019 match.

Last week’s SmackDown main event saw Owens defeat Uso in singles action. After the match, Owens handcuffed Uso and beat him down to try and bait Reigns to the ring for a fight. Reigns ended up attacking Owens out of nowhere, and then joined Uso in beating Owens around the ThunderDome crowd. The show went off the air after Reigns tossed Owens from a platform in the crowd, down below through a table.

Stay tuned for more on the potential call-up.

