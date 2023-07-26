A one-hour Kickoff Pre-show has been announced for WWE NXT’s The Great American Bash.

Sunday’s Kickoff is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET. The pre-show will feature mixed tag team action with Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson) taking on NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

The 2023 NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event will take place this Sunday, July 30 from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, and the main show will begin at 8pm. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Submission Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Mustafa Ali vs. Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) (c)

Weapons Wild Match

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show Match

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon vs. Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.