Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested at around 1:30pm on Thursday, July 13 in Cobb County, Georgia.

Online jail records show that Bagwell was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Speeding and misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. He was released two days later, on Saturday, July 15, and credited with time served.

Bagwell took to Twitter today to issue a statement on the arrest, noting that this was related to an offense from years ago. He also mentioned how he will be sober for 11 months as of tomorrow.

“Just wanted to clarify to everyone that I am 11 months sober (tomorrow). I see there is news out that I had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago. I did get a recent sanction because I didn’t document a recent trip out of state properly,” he wrote.

Bagwell has had various legal issues in recent years, but he linked up with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page in May 2022 and has been working on his sobriety since then.

