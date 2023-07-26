The main card for WWE NXT’s The Great American Bash is now loaded up for Sunday night.

WWE has added a Weapons Wild stipulation to Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez. This comes after a segment on Tuesday’s go-home episode, where Perez attacked Davenport in a convenience store. The two brawled around, destroying the displays and merchandise. Perez got the upperhand and warned Davenport that this was just a small taste of the Roxanne Perez that she will get at The Bash.

The Great American Bash will also see Gable Steveson make his official WWE in-ring debut as he faces Baron Corbin. Steveson appeared on Tuesday’s go-home show and was about to announce the decision on his future – the 2024 Olympics in Paris or another NCAA championship or NXT – when Corbin interrupted him. Corbin taunted Steveson and promised to make him do something he’s never done – fail. Corbin stepped to Steveson and tried intimidating him, but Steveson said Corbin just made his decision easy. The Olympic gold medalist then proposed he wrestle his first WWE match at The Bash, against Corbin. Corbin looked ready to attack, but Steveson launched him with a German suplex, then a big overhead suplex to send him to the floor. Steveson looked on from the ring as security held Corbin back on the floor.

The 2023 NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event will take place this Sunday, July 30 from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Submission Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Mustafa Ali vs. Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) (c)

Weapons Wild Match

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

