Ilja Dragunov is the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw Dragunov defeat Bron Breakker to earn the next title shot from Hayes. WWE then confirmed Dragunov vs. Hayes for The Great American Bash.

The Great American Bash main event will mark the first ever match between Dragunov and Hayes. This will be Hayes’ fifth TV title defense since winning the strap from Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1. Hayes has had the following televised title defenses – he retained over Grayson Waller on the Spring Breakin’ episode on April 2, over Breakker at NXT Battleground on May 28, over Noam Dar on the May 30 NXT episode, and over Baron Corbin on the June 27 NXT Gold Rush Week Two episode.

The 2023 NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, July 30 from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Wes Lee (c)

