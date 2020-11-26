– Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the finals of the Heritage Cup tournament. Trent Seven vs. A-Kid will take place as the finals with the winner being crowned the new NXT UK Heritage Champion. Today show will also see Jordan Devlin defend his version of the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Amir Jordan. Below is a promo for the show:

– As noted, last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw former NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans return to the show. They attacked Ever-Rise and cut a promo on how they will soon be the #1 tag team of the brand. The duo debuted on NXT earlier this year but the COVD-19 pandemic put a hold on plans for their main brand run.

Zack Gibson and James Drake both took to Twitter to issue a warning after last night’s return.

Gibson wrote, “The Boys Are Back In Town [American flag emoji] And if the boys wanna fight you better let em [right arrow soon emoji] [fire emoji] #nxt”

Drake added, “8 Long months. GRIZZLED. YOUNG. VETERANS.”

You can see their full tweets below:

The Boys Are Back In Town 🇺🇲 And if the boys wanna fight you better let em 🔜🔥 #nxt pic.twitter.com/6O56IFguJM — Zack Gibson (@ZackGibson01) November 26, 2020

