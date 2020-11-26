Last night’s WWE NXT main event saw Pete Dunne defeat Kyle O’Reilly in a Ladder Match to earn the advantage for his team, The Kings of NXT, in the upcoming “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event against The Undisputed Era. Dunne won the match after interference from a masked man, who looked like Pat McAfee when he returned under a mask several weeks back.

The storyline on NXT was that McAfee could not be there last night. He tweeted that he was in Las Vegas and insisted that he was not the masked attacker.

He wrote, “That was absolutely definitely not I on #WWENXT… w/ that being said, big thanks to whatever freak athlete went out there & did the right thing by knockin ol’ cauliflower off that ladder [shouting emoji] THAT A BOY @PeteDunneYxB, we’re basically GUARANTEED to win WARGAMES now”

He added in a follow-up tweet, “YOU’RE DAMN RIGHTTT That masked man just might be the best athlete I’ve ever seent.. Wish he would’ve taken off his mask. That’s a shame.. anyways HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO EVERYBODY BUT THE #UE [face with tears of joy emoji x 3] #WWENXT #PATisNXT”

WWE released a post-show video, seen below, of Adam Cole going off on McAfee and issuing a warning to him. McAfee responded, “WHOA WHOA WHOA…where’s the holiday spirit @AdamColePro?? This morning I wake up wildly thankful for.. Family, friends, being alive, and DEFINITELY that incredibly fair ladder match last night that saw THE GUY @PeteDunneYxB bring home THE DUB Wish I could’ve been there [laughing emoji]”

Also below are more related tweets from McAfee, and a post-show video of a furious NXT General Manager William Regal demanding answers from Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

