WWE NXT UK Results 1/20/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Sam Gradwell & Saxon Huxley

Lewis Howley and Sam Gradwell will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Howley with a forearm shot across the back of Gradwell. Strong lockup. Gradwell applies a side headlock. Howley whips Gradwell across the ring. Gradwell drops Howley with a shoulder tackle. Stoker tags himself in. Howley grabs the right leg of Gradwell. Stoker drops Gradwell with a shoulder tackle. Stoker talks smack to Gradwell. Stoker uppercuts Gradwell. Stoker whips Gradwell into the turnbuckles. Stoker with a forearm smash. Gradwell reverses out of the irish whip from Stoker. Gradwell scores the forearm knockdown. Gradwell grabs the right ear of Stoker. Gradwell with a straight right hand. Gradwell bodyslams Stoker. Gradwell tags in Huxley. Huxley has Stoker cornered. Stoker unloads two knife edge chops. Stoker with a knife edge chop. Stoker dodges The Big Boot. Stoker kicks Huxley in the gut. Stoker applies a side headlock. Huxley whips Stoker across the ring. Stoker ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Huxley with a running shoulder tackle. Huxley with two knee lifts. Huxley follows that with a BackBreaker. Huxley with The Running Elbow Drop. Huxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes for a two count. Stoker tags in Howley.

Howley with a running shoulder block. Howley drives his knee into the midsection of Huxley. Howley with a straight right hand. Huxley reverses out of the irish whip from Howley. Huxley with a corner clothesline. Howley decks Huxley with a back elbow smash. Huxley with The Lou Thez Press. Huxley goes for another Running Crossbody Block, but Stoker pulls Howley out of harms way. Howley sends Huxley shoulder first into the steel ring post. Howley repeatedly stomps on Huxley’s chest. Howley drives his Huxley back first into the turnbuckles. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker with a leaping back elbow smash. Stoker repeatedly stomps on Huxley’s chest. Stoker with a gut punch. Huxley shoves Stoker. Stoker with a short-arm clothesline. Stoker tags in Howley. Pretty Deadly dumps Huxley ribs first on the top rope for a two count.

Howley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Howley kicks Huxley in the ribs. Howley stomps on Huxley’s face. Huxley with heavy bodyshots. Howley buries his knee into the midsection of Huxley. Howley applies The Abdominal Stretch. Howley uses Stoker for leverage. Huxley with a Hip Toss. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker stops Huxley in his tracks. Huxley tags in Gradwell. Gradwell clotheslines Stoker. Gradwell scores the elbow knockdown. Gradwell with a running forearm smash. Gradwell whips Stoker into the turnbuckles. Gradwell with a Back Body Drop. Gradwell clotheslines Howley over the top rope. Stoker kicks Gradwell in the gut. Stoker punches Gradwell in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Gradwell. Gradwell drives his knee into the midsection of Stoker. Gradwell hits The Butterfly Suplex. Gradwell knocks Howley off the ring apron. Stoker uppercuts Gradwell in mid-air. Huxley gets distracted by Kenny Williams. Howley blasts Huxley off the apron. Williams drives Huxley back first into the ringside barricade. Williams repeatedly stomps on Huxley’s back. Gradwell drops Stoker with The STO. Gradwell yells at Williams. Stoker tags in Howley. Pretty Deadly connects with The Spilt Milk to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

Second Match: Isla Dawn vs. Emilia McKenzie

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McKenzie with a waist lock takedown. McKenzie applies a front face lock. McKenzie transitions into a hammerlock. McKenzie hooks the outside leg for a one count. McKenzie goes back to a front face lock. McKenzie grabs a side wrist lock. Dawn with a gut punch. Dawn applies a side headlock. McKenzie rolls Dawn over for a two count. McKenzie whips Dawn across the ring. Dawn denies the deep arm-drag. Dawn blocks The Swinging NeckBreaker. Dawn sends McKenzie into the ropes. McKenzie dropkicks Dawn. McKenzie drops Dawn with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of McKenzie. Dawn dumps McKenzie out of the ring. McKenzie with a shoulder block. McKenzie goes for the sunset flip, but Dawn holds onto the ropes. Dawn with a Double Foot Stomp. Dawn with a Running Boot. Dawn puts her knee on the back of McKenzie’s neck. Dawn hits The Back Drop Driver.

Dawn stomps on McKenzie’s chest. Dawn poses for the crowd. McKenzie with forearm shivers. McKenzie ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dawn with a running forearm smash. McKenzie sends Dawn crashing into the canvas. McKenzie kicks Dawn in the chest. McKenzie with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dawn blocks a boot from McKenzie. McKenzie with a Step Up Enzuigiri. McKenzie with a running clothesline. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Dawn. McKenzie with a Belly to Back Suplex. McKenzie with a forearm smash. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from McKenzie. McKenzie Spears Dawn for a two count. Dawn with The Roundhouse Kick. Dawn goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but McKenzie lands back on her feet. Dawn rolls McKenzie over for a one count. McKenzie dropkicks Dawn to the floor. McKenzie lands The Suicide Dive. McKenzie rolls Dawn back into the ring. McKenzie goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Dawn ducks out of the way. Dawn connects with The Reverse White Noise to pickup the victory.

Winner: Isla Dawn via Pinfall

Third Match: Noam Dar (c) w/Sha Samuels vs. The A-Kid For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kid has the leverage advantage. Dar applies a waist lock. Kid backs Dar into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kid with a single leg takedown. Kid applies a side headlock. Dar answers with the headscissors neck lock. Kid grapevines the legs of Dar. Dar applies a front face lock. Dar escapes the side wrist lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar applies a wrist lock. Dar with a side headlock takedown for a two count. Kid with a waist lock takedown. Kid goes into the cover for a one count. Kid applies a front face lock. Kid avoids the palm strike as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Dar with a waist lock takedown. Front Face Lock Exchange. Chain Grappling Exchange. Kid with a snap mare takeover. Kid applies the cravate. Dar fish hooks Kid. Dar with the arm-ring. Dar stomps on Kid’s chest. Dar with a side headlock takeover. Kid whips Dar across the ring. Dar drops Kid with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Dar kicks Kid in the ribs. Dar applies a top wrist lock. Dar drives his knee into the midsection of Kid. Dar with another fish hook. The referee calls for a clean break. Dar applies a rear chin lock. Kid hits The European Clutch for a two count. Dar hides under the bottom rope. Dar with a gut punch. Dar whips Kid across the ring. Kid with a deep arm-drag. Kid pops back on his feet. Kid dropkicks Dar for a two count. Kid applies a front face lock. Dar puts Kid on the top rope. Kid sends Dar tumbling to the floor as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

Kickboxing Display. Kid blocks a boot from Dar. Dar with a forearm smash. Kid teep kicks Dar into the turnbuckles. Dar launches Kid over the top rope. Dar with a palm thrust. Dar teases The Draping DDT. Dar kicks Kid in the ribs for a two count. Dar ducks a clothesline from Kid. Dar drives his knee into the midsection of Kid. Dar with a southpaw haymaker. Dar with a knee lift. Dar follows that with The Mid-Kick. Dar blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Dar kicks out the legs of Kid. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to score the first pinfall of this match.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar scores the ankle pick. Kid uses his feet to create separation. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid goes for The Omoplata, but Dar counters with a handful of tights for a two count. Dar drops Kid with The Big Boot. The referee catches Dar using the middle rope for leverage. Dar argues with the referee. Kid rolls Dar over for a two count. Kid dodges The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Kid with The Pele Kick. Dar tumbles to the floor. Kid goes for The Suicide Dive, but Samuels pulls Dar out of harms way. Samuels rolls Dar back into the ring. Kid gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Dar hits The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Kid kicks the left shoulder of Dar. Kid kicks Dar in the face. Kid with a big palm strike. Samuels runs interference. Kid ties things up with The Satellite DDT.

FIFTH ROUND

Dar dodges The Running Enzuigiri. Dar kicks out the legs of Kid. Dar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid with an Avalanche Head & Arm Suplex for a two count. Kid applies a waist lock. Dar repeatedly stomps on Kid’s chest. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Kid answers with The Cross Arm-Breaker. Dar transitions into The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Dar avoids The Omoplata. Kid applies The Triangle Choke. Kid crawls under Dar. Kid with a Release German Suplex. Dar with desperation up kicks. Dar applies The Omoplata. Kid rolls Dar over for a two count. Dar avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Dar goes back to The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Dar transitions into The Rear Naked Choke. Kid floats over into the lateral press for a two count. Kid applies The Sleeper Hold. Kid blasts Dar with The PK as time expires.

SIXTH ROUND

Double Forearm. Uppercut Exchange. Dar with the backslide cover for a one count. Kid with The La Magistral for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Kid applies a waist lock. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dar uses Samuels for leverage. Kid ducks a clothesline from Dar. Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Kid scores the ankle pick. Kid applies The Heel Hook. Palm Strike Exchange. Dar grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kid kicks Dark in the back. Kid is putting the boots to Dar. Kid with a forearm smash. Dar answers with a throat thrust. Dar with The Mid-Kick. Dar drops Kid with The Discus Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Kid connects with The Flying SuperKick for a two count. Kid delivers his combination offense. Dar kicks the left knee of Kid. Dar with The Spinning Back Fist for a two count. Kid applies The Omoplata as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw, But Still WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar

