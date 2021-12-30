WWE NXT UK Results 12/30/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

– This NXT UK Holiday Special was hosted by Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly: Yes Boy! Welcome, welcome. It’s the New Year’s Edition Of The Pretty Deadly Power Hour, also known as NXT UK. Lew, 2021, what a year. Let’s take a look, Sam, at the greatest moments of 2021. Hey, actually, let’s just take a look at the greatest moment of all-time. Cue VT. Drinks.

First Match: Gallus (c) vs. Pretty Deadly For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship (NXT UK, February 25, 2021)

Mark Coffey and Sam Stoker will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs Stoker into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Coffey shoves Stoker. Stoker tags in Howley. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey with an arm-drag takedown. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Coffey grabs a side wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Howley with a forearm shot across the back of Wolfgang. Wolfgang is pissed. Wolfgang throws Howley into the canvas. Wolfgang applies an arm-bar. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Howley with a forearm smash. Howley tags in Stoker. Coffey with a deep arm-drag. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Stoker backs Coffey into the ropes. Howley made the blind tag. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Stoker. Coffey with another deep arm-drag. Following a snap mare takeover, Coffey kicks Howley in the face. Coffey relying heavy on the arm-drags. Coffey applies a wrist lock. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with an arm-ringer. Wolfgang is applying pressure to the left shoulder of Howley. Howley applies a side headlock. Howley goes for a side headlock takeover, but Wolfgang blocks it. Wolfgang tags in Coffey.

Cornish Tilts. Coffey drops down on the canvas. Wolfgang dumps Stoker out of the ring. Pretty Deadly regroups on the outside. Coffey applies a side headlock. Howley whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey drops Howley with a shoulder tackle. Howley drops down on the canvas. Howley leapfrogs over Coffey. Howley with a Hip Toss. Howley runs into Coffey. Coffey drops down on the canvas. Coffey with The Hip Toss for a two count. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang punches Howley in the back. Wolfgang uppercuts Howley. Wolfgang whips Howley into the turnbuckles. Stoker pulls Howley out of harms way. Howley drives his knee into Wolfgang’s ribs. Howley tags in Stoker. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wolfgang rocks Howley with a forearm smash. Wolfgang goes for a Bodyslam, but Howley gets in the way. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wolfgang tees off on Stoker. Wolfgang with Two Biel Throws. Wolfgang levels Stoker with a Body Avalanche. Wolfgang is distracted by Howley. Stoker kicks Wolfgang out of the ring. Howley backs away from Coffey.

Howley sends Wolfgang shoulder first into the steel ring post. Stoker tags in Howley. Wolfgang is displaying his fighting spirit. Double BackBreaker for a two count. Howley repeatedly stomps on Wolfgang’s back. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker delivers a gut punch. Stoker kicks Wolfgang in the face. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley kicks Wolfgang in the jaw. Howley with two fist drops. Howley with a Leg Drop for a two count. Howley applies a hammerlock. Howley drives Wolfgang shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Howley is choking Wolfgang with his boot. Howley drives Wolfgang back first into the turnbuckles. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker with a leaping uppercut for a two count. Stoker applies a front face lock. Stoker tags in Howley. Howley drives his elbow into Wolfgang’s ribs. Wolfgang with a forearm smash. Stoker tugs on Wolfgang’s hair. Wolfgang with a straight right hand. Howley attacks Wolfgang from behind. Howley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Howley puts Wolfgang on the top turnbuckle pad. Wolfgang with The Flying Crossbody Block. Howley tags in Stoker. Stoker stops Wolfgang in his tracks. Stoker applies a front face lock. Wolfgang creates distance with a Back Body Drop. Coffey and Howley are tagged in.

Coffey with two shoulder tackles. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Howley. Coffey with a Full Nelson Slam. Coffey with a Vertical Suplex to Stoker. Coffey unloads heavy bodyshots. Coffey with a Running European Uppercut. Coffey with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Coffey with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Coffey drops Howley with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Coffey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Howley counters with a sunset flip for a two count. Howley ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Howley tags in Stoker. Coffey kicks the right shoulder of Howley. Coffey with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Coffey goes for a Chokeslam, but Stoker lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Howley made the blind tag. Howley kicks Coffey in the face. Assisted Lung Blower for a two count. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Howley. Coffey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Coffey tags in Wolfgang.

Wolfgang catapults Howley into The Samoan Drop from Coffey. Wolfgang lands The MoonSault for a two count. Wolfgang launches Stoker over the top rope. Wolfgang knocks Stoker off the ring apron. Coffey Chokeslams Stoker on the apron. Howley with an inside cradle for a two count. Wolfgang Spears Howley for a two count. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Stoker runs interference. Howley clotheslines Coffey. Wolfgang clothesline Howley over the top rope. Stoker slaps Wolfgang in the face. Wolfgang runs after Stoker. Howley delivers the blindside uppercut. Howley tags in Stoker. Coffey side steps Stoker into the turnbuckles. Coffey kicks Howley in the gut. Pretty Deadly connects with The Assisted CodeBreaker for a two count. Pretty Deadly uses the referee to their advantage. Stoker hits The Spinning DDT on the NXT UK Tag Team Title Belt. Stoker tags in Howley. Pretty Deadly plants Coffey with The Spilled Milk to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

NXT UK New Year’s Resolutions For 2022

Dave Mastiff: WWE Universe, it’s Dave Mastiff here. I just want to take this opportunity to wish you all a Happy New Year. And many people will be making resolutions to make them become better people or to become better at something in their life, and I’m no different. Since teaming up with Jack Starz, I found out that I need to smile a little bit more, so my New Year’s Resolution is exactly that, and I’m going to start right now.

Jack Starz: Jack Starz is going into the New Year much the same. Same drive, same vision, same dog mentality. However, one thing that will change in 2022 is that Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz will become NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Happy New Year.

Ashton Smith: Happy New Year! It’s 2022 and this year, I’m not making any New Year’s Resolutions because the goal remains the same. Ready and forward, always forward.

Saxon Huxley: Saxon Huxley is going to stomp his way through 2022 as the NXT UK Universe all says, there he goes.

Primate: Christmas has been and gone. Now, it’s for Happy New Year’s. And my New Year Resolution, to inflict as much pain and suffering upon as many people as possible. Happy New Year.

Ilja Dragunov: I’m the NXT UK Champion, Ilja Dragunov, and I wish everyone the very, very best and a Happy New Year.

Oliver Carter: In 2022, Smith and Carter shows the whole WWE Universe why they’re the freshest flavor of the brand, why they’re the hottest tag team under the sun, and why they always move forward.

Rohan Raja: What is Rohan Raja’s New Year’s Resolution? I’ll tell you what, In 2021 Die Familia absolutely destroyed Gallus. Now, I think for 2022, we’re going to destroy the whole roster.

Sam Gradwell: Hey, you all. This is “The Thunderstorm” Sam Gradwell with some New Year’s Resolutions for 2022. I vow to become a master of the paranormal and a qualified exorcist because there will be no demons around here on my watch. And I also vow to keep rattling jowls, wobbling kidneys and ruining days until the thunderstorm is top of the pile in NXT UK. So, Happy New Year. Have a good one, be safe and don’t be a yogurt.

Nathan Frazer: I suppose my New Year’s Resolution is to just take the next step, to not just be another guy on the roster. I want to be the guy and I know I can do it, so I’m going to do it.

Amale: Hi, everyone. This is Amale, your French NXT UK Superstar wishing you a Happy New Year. May all your dreams come true and keep hope alive in 2022.

Kenny Williams: 2022 is going to go the exact same way as this year did, and that is why anybody getting in the ring with me ending up under the boot as scum in the earth.

Sha Samuels: Oi, Oi! What a year, 2021. I made my debut on NXT UK. Noam Dar wins The Heritage Cup. How can things get any better? I’ll tell you how, because the odds say 2022 is going to be even bigger. Happy New Year’s, mugs. Have a good one. Peace.

Xia Brookside: So, you want to know my New Year’s Resolution? Well, I can’t tell you because then it won’t come true.

Wolfgang: New Year, New You, aye? All The Best For The Bells.

Eddie Dennis: So 2021 is the year I’d rather forget. But as they say, you’re only as good as your last performance. So January 6th, Symbiosis will run through Smith and Carter, and all of a sudden we’re one win away from another date on top of Moustache Mountain. Now, Trent, you and I have a storied history. I can’t think of a better final chapter than my Symbiosis ending this pathetic fairytale of a title reign.

Nina Samuels: NXT UK Universe, I want to wish you a very Happy New Year and I hope that 2022 brings you everything that you need because we all know the world needs more Nina.

Second Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown In A Triple Threat Match (NXT UK, June 24, 2021)

Coffey with a shoulder block to Dragunov. Brown rocks Coffey with a forearm smash. Brown whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Coffey. Dragunov punches Coffey in the back. Dragunov with clubbing bodyshots in the corner. Dragunov uppercuts Coffey. Dragunov applies a waist lock. Coffey whips Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov decks Coffey with a back elbow smash. Coffey with a Pop Up European Uppercut. Coffey with a Running Uppercut to Brown. Dragunov kicks Coffey in the face. Brown drops Coffey with The Big Boot. Brown Powerslams Dragunov. Brown with a knife edge chop. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Dragunov with a Flying Boot. Dragunov follows that with a Jumping Knee Strike. Dragunov with The Head & Arm Suplex. Brown goes for a Bodyslam, but Dragunov lands back on his feet. Dragunov sweeps out the legs of Brown. Dragunov is raining down elbow smashes. Assisted German Suplex.

Coffey talks smack to Brown. Shoulder Block Exchange. Brown dropkicks Coffey. Coffey drives Brown back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey with The SpineBuster. Coffey applies The Boston Crab. Dragunov with forearm shivers. Coffey refuses to let go of the hold. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Dragunov with a Running Boot. Draugnov grabs the right shoulder of Coffey. Dragunov and Coffey are trading back and forth shots. Double Knife Edge Chop. Brown with a double clothesline. Brown with a Double Vertical Suplex. Brown punches Coffey in the back. Coffey back drops Brown to the floor. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Dragunov with an arm-bar takedown. Dragunov applies a waist lock. Coffey decks Dragunov with a back elbow smash. Dragunov with two chops. Dragunov hits The Bridging Gotch Lift Suplex for a two count. Dragunov stomps on Coffey’s chest. Dragunov is favoring his ribs.

Dragunov ascends to the top turnbuckle. Coffey with a lifting uppercut. Dragunov is throwing haymakers at Coffey. HeadButt Exchange. Brown with The Samoan Drop. Dragunov with The Senton Bomb. Dragunov matrix under a clothesline from Brown. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown responds with The SpineBuster into Coffey for a two count. Brown with a forearm smash. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm/Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Brown kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special. Dragunov with a knee lift to Coffey. Dragunov is fired up. Dragunov with The Coast To Coast Dropkick. Coffey answers with The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Coffey rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Coffey with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Coffey talks smack to Dragunov. Slugfest in the center of the ring. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Lariat Exchange.

Dragunov with a Flying Boot. Coffey with a Diving Uppercut. Coffey drops Dragunov with The Discus Lariat. Brown with The Pounce. Forearm/Shoulder Block Exchange. Coffey kicks Dragunov in the face. Brown Powerslams Coffey on the floor. Dragunov with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov tackles Brow. Dragunov with a stiff forearm smash. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Brown backs Draugnov into the turnbuckles. Dragunov with clubbing elbow smashes. Standing Switch Exchange. Brown with The Double German Suplex. Coffey dodges The Big Boot. Coffey with The Electric Chair Slam. Coffey goes for The Discus Lariat, but Dragunov counters with a running uppercut. Brown connects with The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Dragunov denies The Doctor Bomb. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Brown. Dragunov plants Brown with The Super Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory. After the match, WALTER walks into the ring. Walter slaps Dragunov in the face. Walter applies The Rear Naked Choke. Walter stands tall over Dragunov with the NXT United Kingdom Championship to close the show.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

