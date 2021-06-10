WWE NXT UK Results 6/10/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Saxon Huxley

Devlin dodges The Big Boot. Huxley backs Devlin into the turnbuckles. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Devlin is throwing haymakers at Huxley. Devlin kicks Huxley in the gut. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Huxley applies a wrist lock. Huxley with heavy bodyshots. Huxley with a Big Biel Throw. Huxley levels Devlin with The Body Avalanche. Huxley applies a side headlock. Devlin backs Huxley into the ropes. Devlin with a blistering chop. Huxley reverses out of the irish whip from Devlin. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Huxley drops Devlin with a shoulder tackle. Huxley bodyslams Devlin for a two count. Huxley applies a front face lock. Devlin cranks on the left shoulder of Huxley. Devlin sends Huxley tumbling to the floor. Huxley pulls Devin out of the ring. Huxley launches Devlin over the ringside barricade. Huxley dumps Devlin chest first on the barricade. Huxley rolls Devlin back into the ring at the count of nine.

Huxley slams Devlin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Huxley kicks Devlin in the face. Huxley with clubbing face washes. Huxley with a running hip smash. Huxley follows that with a Running Boot. Huxley with a crossface. Huxley talks smack to Devlin. Huxley whips Devlin across the ring. Devlin leapfrogs over Huxley. Huxley with The Lou Thez Press. Huxley is completely rag dolling Devlin in the center of the ring. Devlin denies The SpineBuster. Devlin side steps Huxley into the turnbuckles. Devlin with The Slingshot Cutter. Devlin kicks Huxley in the ribs. Devlin stomps on Huxley’s chest. Devlin is choking Huxley with his boot. Devlin and Huxley are trading back and forth shots. Devlin rocks Huxley with a forearm smash. Huxley clings onto the bottom rope. Devlin repeatedly kicks Huxley in the face. Huxley denies The Devil Inside. Huxley hits The SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Devlin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Devlin HeadButts Huxley. Devlin connects with The Devil Inside to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Devlin via Pinfall

Second Match: Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis vs. Andy Wild & Dan Moloney

Pretty Deadly joins the commentary team for this match. Primate and Dan Moloney will start things off. Primate kicks Moloney in the gut. Primate with clubbing blows to Moloney’s back. Primate applies a side headlock. Moloney whips Primate across the ring. Primate runs into Moloney. Primate grabs a side headlock. Primate denies The Hip Toss. Primate with a gut punch. Primate with a knee lift. Primate applies a front face lock. Wild made the blind tag. Moloney with a wrist lock takedown. Wild drops Primate with a shoulder tackle. Primate tags in T-Bone. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. T-Bone backs Wild into the turnbuckles. Wild ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Wild applies a side headlock. T-Bone with heavy bodyshots. T-Bone whips Wild across the ring. Wild runs into T-Bone. T-Bone drives Wild back first into the turnbuckles.

T-Bone with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wild side steps T-Bone into the turnbuckles. Wild levels T-Bone with The Body Avalanche. Following a snap mare takeover, Wild with an elbow drop for a one count. Wild applies a wrist lock. Wild tags in Moloney. Moloney dropkicks T-Bone. Moloney ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Moloney goes for The O’Connor Roll, but T-Bone holds onto the ropes. T-Bone catches Moloney in mid-air. T-Bar with a BackBreaker. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam. T-Bone kicks Moloney in the ribs. T-Bone with a forearm shot across the back of Moloney. T-Bone tags in Primate. Primate with The SpringBoard Body Block. Primate with a forearm shot across the back of Moloney. Primate follows that with The Belly to Back Suplex. Primate kicks Moloney in the face. Primate with a forearm smash. Symbiosis gangs up on Moloney. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Foot Stomps for a two count.

Moloney is displaying his fighting spirit. T-Bone with a BackBreaker. T-Bone kicks the right knee of Moloney. T-Bone sends Moloney to the corner. Moloney kicks T-Bone in the face. T-Bone catches Moloney in mid-air. T-Bone goes for The Fallaway Slam, but Moloney lands back on his feet. Moloney decks T-Bone with a JawBreaker. Moloney dropkicks T-Bone. Primate and Wild are tagged in. Wild with forearm shivers. Primate attacks Wild from behind. Double Irish Whip. Wild with two desperation boots in the corner. Wild with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Wild whips Primate into the turnbuckles. Primate ducks a clothesline from Wild. Primate hits The Back Drop Driver. Primate Spears Wild. Symbiosis connects with their Powerslam/Diving HeadButt Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Symbiosis via Pinfall

Third Match: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Meiko Satomura For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Ray is playing mind games with Satomura. Satomura ducks a clothesline from Ray. Satomura repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ray. Ray blocks a boot from Satomura. Ray hammers down on the left knee of Satomura. Satomura with another hamstring kick. Satomura wit forearm shivers. Ray shoves Satomura. Satomura avoids The SuperKick. Satomura with another round of forearms and hamstring kicks. Satomura backs Ray into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Satomura denies The Gory Bomb. Ray fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ray regroups on the outside. Satomura with a running forearm smash. Satomura unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Satomura rolls Ray back into the ring. Ray SuperKicks Satomura off the ring apron. Ray punches Satomura in the back. Ray rolls Satomura back into the ring. Ray hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Ray applies a rear chin lock. Ray transitions into a side headlock. Ray reverses out of the irish whip from Satomura. Ray drops down on the canvas. Satomura holds onto the ropes. Satomura with clubbing mid-kicks. Satomura with a back heel kick. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura sweeps out the legs of Ray. Satomura with a knee drop for a two count. Ray grabs Satomura’s hair. Ray slaps Satomura in the chest. The referee admonishes Ray. Ray with two overhand chops. Ray goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Satomura blocks it. Ray punches Satomura in the back. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Ray with a low head kick for a two count. Ray clotheslines Satomura. Ray punches Satomura in the back. Ray with a Front Suplex for a two count. Ray applies The Koji Clutch. Satomura responds with The STF. Ray grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Ray rocks Satomura with a forearm smash. Ray with a Slingshot Knee Drop for a two count. Ray applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Ray pulls Satomura down to the mat. Ray is choking Satomura with her boot. Ray with the irish whip. Ray with a mid-air haymaker for a two count. Satomura denies The Gory Bomb. Ray slaps Satomura in the chest. Satomura goes for The Death Valley Driver, but Ray rolls her over for a two count. Ray goes for The Gory Bomb, but Satomura counters with The DDT. Satomura with a Cartwheel Knee Drop for a two count. Ray hits The Death Valley Bomb. Satomura kicks Ray in the face. Satomura delivers The Gory Bomb. Satomura was unable to capitalize on the pinning opportunity. Satomura with a RoundHouse Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Ray. Ray SuperKicks Satomura. Satomura starts laughing at Ray. Forearm Exchange. Satomura uppercuts Ray. Satomura with another Cartwheel Knee Drop for a two count. Ray drops Satomura with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Satomura rises back on her feet.

Ray with Three SuperKicks. Satomura refuses to stay down. Satomura with The Back Drop Driver. Satomura with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Ray SuperKicks Satomura. Ray connects with The Gory Bomb. Ray lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Ray starts walking away with the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Satomura stops Ray in her tracks. Satomura with a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Satomura rolls Ray back into the ring. Ray yanks Satomura off the apron. Ray with The Gory Bomb into the apron for a two count. Satomura with a Back Body Drop. Satomura stomps on Ray’s chest. Ray has Satomura perched on the top turnbuckle. Satomura denies The SuperPlex. Satomura with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Satomura applies The Sleeper Hold. Ray refuses to quit. Satomura with a RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Ray applies The Koji Clutch. Satomura rolls Ray over for a two count. Satomura with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Satomura with The Death Valley Driver. Satomura plants Ray with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

