First Match: Kenny Williams vs. Tiger Turan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Turan sends Williams face first into the canvas. Turan blocks a boot from Williams. Turan rolls Williams over for a two count. Williams side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Turan with a deep arm-drag. Turan applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Turan with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Williams. Williams applies a side headlock. Turan reverses the hold. Williams whips Turan across the ring. Turan drops Williams with a shoulder tackle. Turan cartwheels over Williams. Turan with another arm-drag. Turan reapplies the arm-bar. Williams walks into the ropes. Turan dropkicks Williams off the ring apron. Williams slaps Turan in the face. Turan answers with a double sledge in mid-air. Turan kicks Williams in the face. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Turan. Turan dodges The Running Boot. Turan with an Apron Enzuigiri. Turan with a Roll Through Flatliner for a two count.

Turan slams Williams head on the top turnbuckle pad. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Turan. Turan dives over Williams. Williams scores the chop block. Williams with a Seated Senton. Williams applies a rear chin lock. Williams with clubbing crossfaces. Williams with another Seated Senton. Williams kicks Turan in the gut. Turan with heavy bodyshots. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Turan. Williams with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Williams rams his boot across Turan’s face. Williams applies the cravate. Williams with a knee lift. Turan with an inside cradle for a two count. Williams ducks a clothesline from Turan.

Williams goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Turan counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Turan with a forearm smash. Turan whips Williams across the ring. Turan with two diving chops. Turan with an Inside Out Suplex. Turan follows that with The Stinger Splash. Turan delivers The Missile Dropkick. Turan pops back on his feet. Williams exits the ring. Turan lands The Suicide Dive. Turan rolls Williams back into the ring. Turan goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Williams gets his knees up in the air. Williams with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Williams blasts Turan with The PK. Williams talks smack to Turan. Turan connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory. After the match, Williams attacks Turan from behind. Williams plants Turan with Bad Luck. Williams desperately tried to reveal Turan’s identity. Williams had to be restrained by the referees.

Winner: Tiger Turan via Pinfall

Second Match: Primate vs. Josh Morrell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Primate backs Morrell into the turnbuckles. Morrell ducks a clothesline from Primate. Morrell applies a side headlock. Primate goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Morrell lands back on his feet. Morrell applies a wrist lock. Morrell fights out of the torture rack position. Morrell rolls Primate over for a two count. Morrell with a Hip Toss. Primate gets visibly flustered. Primate with a shoulder block. Test Of Strength. Morrell gets the leverage advantage. Primate goes for a Monkey Flip, but Morrell lands back on his feet. Morrell with forearm shivers. Primate with a Release German Suplex off the middle turnbuckle. Primate follows that with a corner clothesline. Primate punches Morrell in the back. Primate whips Morrell across the ring.

Primate with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Primate sends Morrell to the corner. Morrell ducks a clothesline from Primate. Morrell with a forearm/bodyshot combination. Morrell sends Primate tumbling to the floor. Morrell hits The Fosbury Flop. Morrell rolls Primate back into the ring. Morrell goes for The 450 Splash, but Primate ducks out of the way. Primate scores the elbow knockdown. Primate whips Morrell across the ring. Primate goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Morrell lands back on his feet. Primate clotheslines Morrell over the top rope. Morrell skins the cat. Morrel with a shoulder block. Morrell connects with The Slingshot Code Red to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Morrell via Pinfall

Third Match: Trent Seven vs. Tate Mayfairs

Seven kicks Mayfairs in the gut. Seven punches Mayfairs in the back. Seven with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Seven kicks Mayfairs in the back. Seven with a back chop. Seven sends Mayfairs face first into the middle rope. Seven is lighting up Mayfairs chest. Seven rolls Mayfairs back into the ring. Mayfairs with a gut punch. Seven drops Mayfairs with The Fake Out DDT. Seven toys around with Mayfairs. Seven with another back chop. Seven whips Mayfairs into the turnbuckles.

Seven with a blistering chop for a two count. Seven applies a wrist lock. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. Seven plays around with Mayfairs hair. Mayfaris fires back with a flurry of jabs. Mayfairs with a Step Up Forearm. Mayfairs with a Running Crossbody Block. Seven responds with The Spinning Back Fist. Seven connects with The Seven Star Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, Seven attacks Mayfairs from behind. Seven applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sam Gradwell storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Trent Seven via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Meiko Satomura & Sarray vs. Xia Brookside & Eliza Alexander

Sarray and Xia Brookside will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brookside backs Sarray into the ropes. Brookside tugs on Sarray’s hair. The referee admonishes Brookside. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Brookside with a side headlock takeover. Sarray answers with the headscissors neck lock. Brookside gets back to a vertical base. Brookside kicks Sarray in the chest. Brookside drives Sarray face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Brookside tags in Alexander. Alexander slaps the ribs of Sarray. Alexander with clubbing blows to Sarray’s back. Sarray kicks Alexander in the gut. Alexander blocks a boot from Sarray. Forearm Exchange. Alexander pulls Sarray down to the mat for a two count. Sarray with a basement dropkick. Sarray tags in Satomura. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura with a Mid-Kick. Satomura sweeps out the legs of Alexander. Satomura goes into the lateral press for a two count. Satomura applies a double wrist lock. Alexander puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Satomura kicks Alexander in the chest. Satomura tags in Sarray.

Double Bulldog. Alexander uses Brookside for leverage. Short-Arm Reversal by Alexander. Alexander clotheslines Sarray. Alexander kicks Sarray in the face. Alexander tags in Brookside. Brookside kicks Sarray in the ribs. Brookside punches Sarray in the back. Brookside repeatedly stomps on Sarray’s back for a two count. Brookside tugs on Sarray’s hair. Brookside tags in Alexander. Brookside slams Sarray’s head on the left boot of Alexander. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander with a Running Uppercut. Alexander with a Vertical Suplex. Alexander plays around with Sarray’s hair. Alexander with a sliding forearm smash for a two count. Alexander slaps Sarray in the face. Alexander applies The Camel Clutch. Alexander knocks Satomura off the ring apron. Sarray with a forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Sarray with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Sarray tags in Satomura. Satomura with Two Mid-Kicks. Satomura drops Alexander with The DDT.

Satomura with a Cartwheel Knee Drop. Satomura knocks Brookside off the apron. Satomura with an elbow drop. Satomura with The Frog Splash for a two count. Brookside drags Alexander to their corner. Brookside tags herself in. Brookside with a low dropkick. Brookside transitions into a ground and pound attack. Brookside with clubbing blows to Satomura’s back. Satomura with a Roundhouse Kick. Satomura uppercuts Brookside. Satomura tags in Sarray. Satomura with a flying forearm smash. Alexander Brookside Sarray out of harms way. Alexander tags herself in. Wing Snapper/Running Knee Combination for a two count. Brookside drops Satomura with a Running NeckBreaker. Alexander tags in Brookside. Brookside punches Sarray in the chest. Brookside with a drop toe hold into the second rope. Sarray sweeps Alexander off the apron. Sarray with a drop toe hold into the second rope. Sarray nails Brookside with The Sunray Dropkick. Sarray tags in Satomura. Satomura with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura connects with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory.

Winner: Meiko Satomura & Sarray via Pinfall

