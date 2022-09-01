WWE NXT UK Results 9/1/22

BT Sport Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Blair Davenport vs. Isla Dawn vs. Amale vs. Eliza Alexander In A Fatal Four Way Elimination Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Dawn gets treated like a punching bag after the bell rings. Davenport drops Dawn with The Big Boot. Amale avoids the double clothesline. Amale with forearm shivers. Amale kicks Alexander in the chest. Davenport answers with a toe kick. Davenport punches Amale in the back. Davenport whips Amale across the ring. Davenport with a shot to the midsection of Amale. Alexander with a Flying Boot. Forearm Exchange. Davenport reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Dawn drags Alexander out of the ring. Dawn rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Davenport dodges The Pump Kick. Davenport with a gut punch. Amale dumps Davenport into Dawn and Alexander. Amale with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Dawn punches Davenport in the back. Alexander kicks Amale in the face. Alexander slams Amale’s head on the ring apron. Uppercut Exchange. Chop Exchange. Davenport is choking Dawn with her boot. Alexander drives Amale back first into the ring apron. Amale ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Amale with a Running NeckBreaker on the floor.

Davenport with forearm shivers. Dawn sends Davenport face first into the steel ring post. Dawn rolls Davenport back into the ring. Dawn hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dawn with clubbing mid-kicks. Dawn with a Roundhouse Kick. Dawn talks smack to Davenport. Davenport with heavy bodyshots. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of Davenport. Dawn hits The Back Drop Driver. Amale ducks a clothesline from Dawn. Amale with The STO. Amale ducks another clothesline from Dawn. Amale nails Dawn with The Pump Kick. Davenport scores the elbow knockdown. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from Davenport. Davenport kicks Amale in the face. Davenport with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander clotheslines Davenport. Dawn drops Alexander with a Running Meteora for a two count. Dawn drags Alexander to the corner. Davenport with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Amale delivers The Tower Of Doom. Amale with a series of Running Pump Kicks. Amale is fired up. Dawn rocks Amale with a forearm to the back of the head. Alexander with a Running Boot. Davenport SuperKicks Dawn. Amale follows that with The Hope Breaker to score the first pinfall of the match. Isla Dawn has been eliminated.

Rollup Exchange. Davenport ducks a clothesline from Amale. Davenport applies a side headlock. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Alexander clotheslines Amale. Alexander with a gut punch. Alexander with a forearm smash to Davenport. Davenport catches Alexander in mid-air. Davenport goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Amale counters with a Dropkick. Amale whips Davenport into Alexander. Davenport side steps Amale into Alexander. Davenport kicks Amale in the gut. Davenport punches Amale in the back. Double Irish Whip. Meeting Of The Minds. Amale with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination for a two count. Alexander runs interference. Alexander sends Amale face first into the middle rope. Alexander with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Alexander with the irish whip. Davenport decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Davenport delivers The Missile Dropkick. Alexander sends Davenport shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Alexander connects with The Sliding Knee Strike. Amale has been eliminated.

Alexander dodges The Running Enzuigiri. Alexander with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Alexander tugs on Davenport’s hair. Davenport and Alexander are trading and back forth shots. Alexander with a running forearm smash for a two count. Alexander kicks Davenport in the face. Alexander drives her knee into the midsection of Davenport. Alexander sends Davenport chest first into the turnbuckles. Alexander is choking Davenport with her boot. Davenport side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Davenport with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Davenport applies a wrist lock. Davenport with three short-arm lariats. Alexander with another Release German Suplex. Alexander goes for The Sliding Knee Strike, but Davenport ducks out of the way. Alexander denies The Falcon Arrow. Standing Switch Exchange. Davenport sends Alexander face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Alexander with a back elbow smash. Davenport with an Avalanche German Suplex. Davenport follows that with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Davenport plants Alexander with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

Second Match: Kenny Williams vs. Saxon Huxley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Huxley outpowers Williams. Strong lockup. Huxley backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Huxley with a Big Biel Throw. Williams starts shoving Huxley. Williams slaps Huxley in the face. Huxley sends Williams back first into the turnbuckles. Huxley levels Williams with The Body Avalanche. Huxley repeatedly whips Williams into the turnbuckles. Huxley with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Huxley plays to the crowd. Huxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes for a two count. Williams side steps Huxley into the turnbuckles. Williams dodges The Running Boot. Williams with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Williams repeatedly kicks the left knee of Huxley. Huxley with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Huxley with a gut punch. Huxley whips Williams across the ring. Williams ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Williams scores a chop block.

Williams wraps the left leg of Huxley around the middle rope. Williams repeatedly stomps on Huxley’s back. Williams dropkicks the left knee of Huxley for a two count. Williams kicks Huxley in the face. Williams repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Huxley. Williams applies a leg lock. Williams gets distracted by Chase University. Huxley with heavy bodyshots. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Huxley. Huxley answers with The Atomic Drop. Huxley scores two elbow knockdowns. Huxley whips Williams into the turnbuckles. Huxley drops Williams with a Running Boot. Huxley starts running the ropes. Huxley clotheslines the back of Williams neck. Huxley with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Williams dodges The Running Crossbody Block. Williams talks smack to Chase U. Chase U catches Williams in mid-air. Huxley pulls Williams back into the ring. Huxley connects with The Sky High to pickup the victory. After the match, Huxley waves The Chase U Flag.

Winner: Saxon Huxley via Pinfall

Third Match: Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven For The Vacated WWE NXT UK Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Strong lockup. Seven applies a top wrist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate goes for a wrist lock takedown, but Seven rolls back onto his feet. Seven grabs a side wrist lock. Bate breaks the grip. Bate dropkicks Seven. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate applies a side headlock. Bate kicks Seven in the face. Bate with two uppercuts. Chop/Haymaker Exchange. Seven brings Bate down to the mat. Seven stomps on the left hamstring of Bate. Seven hyperextends the left leg of Bate. Seven kicks Bate in the face. Seven repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Bate. Bate kicks Seven out of the ring. Bate dropkicks Seven off the ring apron. Bate lands The Big Boi Splash. Bate rolls Seven back into the ring. Bate scores the elbow knockdown. Bate with a knife edge chop. Bate uppercuts Seven. Bate blocks a boot from Seven. Bate unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Seven reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Seven blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bate is raining down haymakers. Seven with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Seven bodyslams Bate into the ropes. Seven stomps on Bate’s chest. Bate with a gut punch. Seven answers with a forearm smash. Seven repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Bate. Seven applies a leg lock. Bate uses his feet to create separation. Bate grabs a side headlock. Seven with a Knee Crusher. Seven continues to work on the left knee of Bate. Seven punches Bate in the back. Seven applies a wrist lock. Seven with a blistering chop. Bate with a Sunset Flip for a two count. Bate with three uppercuts. Seven drops Bate with The Fake Out DDT for a two count. Seven stomps on the left hamstring of Bate. Seven hyperextends the left leg of Bate. Seven repeatedly kicks Bate in the face. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Bate with clubbing uppercuts. Bate transitions into a corner mount. Bate with an Arm-Trapped Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Seven dodges The Hamstring Lariat. Standing Switch Exchange. Seven with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Bate drills Seven with The Delayed BrainBuster for a two count. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Bate denies The Seven Star Lariat. Bate kicks Seven in the face. Bate applies a wrist lock. Seven ducks a clothesline from Bate. Seven hits The Seven Star Lariat for a two count.

Seven stomps on the left hamstring of Bate. Seven applies The Figure Seven. Bate reverses the pressure. Seven grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bate and Seven are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Seven is lighting up Bate’s chest. Bate starts leaning into the chops from Seven. Bate with a series of uppercuts. Bate scores Bop and Bang. Seven with a back fist. Bate answers with a palm strike. Seven slaps Bate in the chest. Bate with a Rolling Capo Kick. Seven with a Running Boot. Bate follows that with The Handspring Lariat. Bate connects with The Tyler Driver #97 for a two count. Seven has Bate perched on the top turnbuckle. Seven denies The SuperPlex. Seven decks Bate with a back elbow smash. Bate with a Leaping HeadButt. Bate hammers down on the back of Seven’s neck. Seven with The Avalanche Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Seven with a Back Fist. Seven follows that with The Tyler Driver #97. Seven snaps Bate’s fingers. Seven goes for The Bitter End, but Bate counters with a DDT. Bate with a Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Bate lands The Sky Twister Press for a two count. Seven with a double leg takedown. Seven rolls Bate over for a two count. Bate scores a left jab. Bate plants Seven with The Tyler Driver #97 to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Champion, Tyler Bate via Pinfall

