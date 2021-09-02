WWE NXT UK Results 9/2/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: Blair Davenport vs. Nina Samuels

Davenport attacks Samuels before the bell rings. Davenport drives Samuels back first into the ring apron. Davenport throws Samuels into the ringside barricade. Davenport rolls Samuels back into the ring. Davenport hits The Michinoku Driver. Davenport prepares for The Kamigoye. Samuels starts receiving medical attention in the corner. Davenport drops Sid Scala with The Kamigoye. Davenport plants Scala with The Michinoku Driver.

Match Result: No-Contest

Jinny Promo

They say no bird soars too high if they soar with their own wings unless someone clips them. To be the best, you must be able to handle the worst and that is exactly what I did. Aoife, you may have won the match, but the woman still standing tall is me. I said I would destroy you. I said you would not survive. And now everyone has witnessed the fall of Aoife Valkyrie at the hands of Jinny.

Second Match: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz vs. Andy Wild & Dan Moloney

Dave Mastiff and Andy Wild will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mastiff applies a side headlock. Wild whips Mastiff across the ring. Mastiff drops Wild with a shoulder tackle. Wild drops down on the canvas. Mastiff ducks a clothesline from Wild. Mastiff with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Mastiff applies a front face lock. Starz tags himself in. Starz with clubbing blows to Wild’s back. Starz headbutts the midsection of Wild. Mastiff and Starz are mauling Wild in the corner. Starz with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Starz uppercuts the back of Wild’s neck for a two count. Wild rocks Starz with a forearm smash. Wild tags in Moloney.

Moloney ducks a clothesline from Starz. Moloney with The Backslide Cover for a one count. Moloney applies an arm-bar. Moloney with a Wrist Lock Suplex for a one count. Moloney takes control of the left shoulder of Starz. Starz with heavy bodyshots. Starz applies a side headlock. Moloney whips Starz across the ring. Starz with a leaping shoulder tackle. Starz dropkicks Moloney. Starz slams Moloney’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff bodyslams Moloney. Starz tags himself in. Mastiff with a Running Senton Splash. Starz with The Slingshot Crossbody Block for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Starz gets for The O’Connor Roll, but Moloney holds onto the ropes. Starz gets distracted by Wild. Moloney dropkicks Starz for a two count.

Moloney tags in Wild. Moloney with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Wild hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wild and Starz are trading back and forth shots. Wild with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Wild applies a nerve hold. Starz with heavy bodyshots. Wild sends Starz back first into the turnbuckles. Starz repeatedly kicks Wild in the face. Starz decks Moloney with a back elbow smash. Moloney stops Starz in his tracks. Starz dropkicks Wild. Mastiff and Moloney are tagged in. Mastiff with a shoulder tackle. Mastiff scores the elbow knockdown. Mastiff with The Rolling Senton. Mastiff levels Moloney with The Body Avalanche. Mastiff whips Moloney into the turnbuckles. Mastiff with Two Back Body Drops. Mastiff tags in Starz. Mastiff puts Moloney tied up in the tree of woe. Starz with a Diving HeadButt. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff connects with Into The Void to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz via Pinfall

Third Match: Emilia McKenzie vs. Amale

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Amale backs McKenzie into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Amale pie faces McKenzie. McKenzie with a single leg takedown. McKenzie applies a toe and ankle hold. McKenzie grapevines the legs of Amale. McKenzie bridges her back for added pressure. McKenzie transitions into a front face lock. Amale grabs a side headlock. McKenzie whips Amale across the ring. Amale drops McKenzie with a shoulder tackle. Amale kicks McKenzie in the back. McKenzie drops down on the canvas. McKenzie with a ShotGun Dropkick. McKenzie drops Amale with The Twisting NeckBreaker for a two count.

McKenzie with a forearm smash. McKenzie punches Amale in the back. McKenzie slams Amale’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Amale reverses out of the irish whip from McKenzie. McKenzie side steps Amale into the turnbuckles. Amale with a knee lift. Amale with The Pump Knee Strike that sends McKenzie to the floor. Amale punches McKenzie in the back. Amale rolls McKenzie back into the ring. Amale goes into the lateral press for a two count. Amale repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s chest. Amale tugs on McKenzie’s hair. Amale whips McKenzie into the turnbuckles. Amale with a corner clothesline for a two count. Amale talks smack to McKenzie. Following a snap mare takeover, Amale applies a rear chin lock. McKenzie with heavy bodyshots. McKenzie with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

McKenzie applies a waist lock. Amale decks McKenzie with a back elbow smash. Amale pulls McKenzie down to the mat for a two count. Amale transitions into a ground and pound attack. Amale whips McKenzie across the ring. Amale clotheslines McKenzie for a two count. Amale and McKenzie are trading back and forth shots. Amale applies The Cobra Clutch. Amale with a ripcord shoulder block for a two count. McKenzie with an inside cradle for a two count. Amale scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Amale goes back to The Cobra Clutch. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Amale. McKenzie with the backslide cover for a two count. McKenzie with The La Magistral for a two count. Amale denies The Cutter. Amale kicks McKenzie in the face. Amale decks McKenzie with a back elbow smash. Amale uses her feet to create separation. Amale delivers The Missile Dropkick. Amale with The Face Wash. Amale goes for The Heart Breaker, but McKenzie rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Emilia McKenzie via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Teoman w/Rohan Raja In A First Round Match In The NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Contenders Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Teoman with two wrist lock takedowns. Teoman puts his knee on Frazer’s chest. Teoman brings Frazer down to the mat. Teoman has control of the left shoulder of Frazer. Teoman works on his joint manipulation game. Wrist Lock Exchange. Frazer backs Teoman into the turnbuckles. Teoman slaps Frazer in the face. Frazer with a straight right hand. Frazer unloads a series of knife edge chops. Toeman kicks Frazer in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Frazer whips Teoman across the ring. Frazer dropkicks Teoman as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Teoman slings Frazer across the ring. Frazer dodges The Big Boot. Frazer with a deep arm-drag. Second Forearm Exchange. Teoman grabs Frazer by his throat. Frazer punches Teoman. Teoman reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Teoman. Frazer with a flying forearm smash. Teoman regroups on the outside. Frazer lands The Suicide Dive. Teoman throws Frazer into the ringside barricade. Teoman whips Frazer into the steel ring steps. Teoman rolls Frazer across the ring. Teoman delivers The Sliding Forearm and scores the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Teoman kicks Frazer in the gut. Teoman with a knee lift. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Frazer with forearm shivers. Teoman with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Teoman kicks the left shoulder of Frazer. Teoman rocks Frazer with a forearm smash for a two count. Teoman toys around with Frazer. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Teoman with the irish whip. Frazer with The Headscissors Takeover that sends Teoman to the floor.

Teoman gets Frazer trapped in the ring skirt. Teoman tees off on Frazer. Teoman rolls Frazer back into the ring. Teoman with another stiff forearm smash. Teoman kicks Frazer in the face. Teoman with a Double Foot Stomp. Frazer avoids The Sliding Forearm. Frazer scores the elbow knockdown. Frazer dives over Teoman. Frazer with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Frazer has Teoman perched on the top turnbuckle. Frazer hits The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Frazer goes into the cover, but Teoman gets saved by the bell.

FOURTH ROUND

Third Forearm Exchange. Frazer starts upper-cutting the left shoulder of Frazer. Frazer denies The CrossFace. Frazer drives Teoman back first into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Teoman kicks Frazer in the face. Teoman shoves Frazer. Teoman delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Frazer decks Teoman with a back elbow smash. Teoman applies a waist lock. Frazer crawls under Teoman. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Teoman. Frazer ties things up with The Small Package. Teoman is apoplectic in the corner. Raja is trying to calm down Teoman.

FIFTH ROUND

Frazer hits The SlingBlade. Frazer with The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Teoman applies a wrist lock. Teoman continues to uppercut the left shoulder of Frazer. Frazer reverses out of the irish whip from Teoman. Frazer avoids The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Frazer applies The Dragon Sleeper. Teoman with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Teoman applies a front face lock. Frazer runs Teoman out of the ring. Frazer lands The Suicide Dive. Frazer stares at Raja. Frazer rolls Teoman back into the ring. Frazer with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Frazer drags Teoman to the corner. Raja runs interference. Frazer goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Teoman ducks out of the way. Teoman connects with The Evil Eye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Teoman (2-1) via Pinfall In The Fifth Round

