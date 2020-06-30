WWE NXT UK Status Update, New Releases and a Suspension, Bayley Responds to Kay Lee Ray, More

It looks like the WWE NXT UK brand will be returning with new content soon.

There has been a lot of speculation on the future of the brand as of late. They haven’t filmed new content in months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and several talents were recently hit with accusations in the “#SpeakingOut” movement. It was reported on Monday that a mandatory conference call was planned for today with staff and talent told to participate.

That conference call happened this afternoon and PWInsider reports that it was more or less a chance for WWE officials to touch base with the roster. It was also said that officials told the talents to be ready to get back to work when the time was right. Several NXT UK talents have taken to social media this afternoon and indicated that they would be working TV tapings soon.

F4Wonline.cm adds that Triple H addressed talents during the call and told them explicitly what the protocol is regarding sexual abuse allegations. Triple H said there would be zero tolerance on any charges, provided there was irrefutable evidence against them. It was taken as more of a warning going forward than anything else. Their report also noted that there was no talk of any other changes with the brand.

There has been talk of taping new material for NXT UK soon, but nothing is official as far as dates go, according to PWInsider. NXT UK episodes on the WWE Network have been special editions for a few months now, featuring older matches or compilations, but last week’s “Superstar Picks” episode featured the return of talent vignettes and promos for feuds.

While WWE has not announced new NXT UK dates as of this writing, it’s worth noting that the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland still has tickets up for sale for the NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event. That show was originally scheduled for Sunday, April 26 but was re-scheduled to Sunday, October 25 due to COVID-19.

In other NXT UK news, PWInsider reports that referee Joel Allen was released over the weekend. Referee Chris Roberts was also released, according to F4Wonline.com, and Joe Coffey was suspended. The releases and the suspension follow the recent departures of Ligero, Jack Gallagher and Travis Banks. All faced allegations from the “#SpeakingOut” movement.

It’s interesting to note that NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray took to Twitter this afternoon and posted a graphic of the other WWE women’s champions – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley, who is also the SmackDown Women’s Champion, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

She wrote, “Doesn’t matter if you like it or not but fact is, I am your longest reigning women’s champion across all @WWE brands right now. I AM YOUR FOREVER CHAMPION!!! Fight me….”

Bayley responded and wrote, “Don’t mind if I do.”

This exchange has fans hoping for a potential match between Bayley and Ray.

The NXT UK brand currently has the following champions – Ray, NXT UK Champion WALTER, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus. Stay tuned for updates on the promotion.

