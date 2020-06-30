LOP Radio RAW Review - Sasha Banks & Bayley STEALING The Show?

Powered by RedCircle
Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps WWE RAW! Are Sasha Banks & Bayley STEALING the show? Has the build for Extreme Rules been a success? And has the new Pritchard/McMahon era been any good?
