Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 581,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 5.52% from last week’s 615,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 5.88% last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 205,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.65% from the 222,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #5 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #64 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #50 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the tenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three others. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was below above the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was above. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.52% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 5.88% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.06% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 33.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was a taped show.

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals between Florida and Vegas on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.79 rating, also drawing 2.468 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.984 million viewers, also drawing a 0.13 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.963 million viewers. NBC’s AGT also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.63 rating.

Tuesday’s live edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Axiom and Scrypts vs. Dabba-Kato in a Handicap Match, Thea Hail finding out when she gets her shot at NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Bron Breakker speak on his challenge to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and an appearance by Rollins, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes looking for payback on Baron Corbin, Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade, Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism, Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup, plus Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov, which ended up being the #1 Contender main event.

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

