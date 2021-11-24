Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 625,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 8.89% from last week’s 574,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 27.27% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #55 ranking.

NXT ranked #69 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #70 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT viewership was back up above 600,000 with WarGames build, but still not back to what the show was doing in late summer and most of October. The show had some sports competition from the NBA and college basketball. This week’s viewership was up 8.89% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 27.27% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 12.21% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 30% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Knicks on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.63 rating, drawing 1.744 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.449 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 key demo rating.

The Voice on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.341 million viewers. The Voice also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.79 rating.

This week’s live NXT episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – more WarGames build, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match as the opener, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade in a non-title match, plus NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 655,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 19 Episode: 606,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 26 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 2 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 603,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode: 574,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 23 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

