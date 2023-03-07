WWE has officially announced the inaugural King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event. A promo can be seen below.

As noted before, WWE will return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27 for the King and Queen of The Ring event. WWE confirmed the date and location tonight during RAW, and revealed that the big event will be held at the Jeddah Superdome.

The Jeddah Superdome has a capacity of 35,000 – 40,000 seats. Billed as the world’s largest pillar-less Superdome, the venue launched in mid-2021, and hosted the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event as one of its first major shows. The reported attendance that night was 33,328, a record for the venue. The Jeddah Superdome holds two Guinness World Records – one for the world’s largest geodesic dome, and one for the world’s largest continuous (non-segmented, non-openable) dome.

WWE noted in tonight’s press release, “The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, the world’s largest pillarless Superdome, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. WWE King and Queen Of The Ring is happening in Jeddah, alongside a host of additional exciting events happening in Jeddah throughout the year. This marks the first King Of The Ring Premium Live Event to be held since 2015 and the first crowning of a Queen since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament which took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh in 2021. More details on WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The WWE King and Queen of The Ring event will be held during Memorial Day Weekend in the United States, the day before AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Xavier Woods most recently became King of The Ring at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, which is where Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced in 2018 that they were entering into a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which is the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program. The deal called for two events to be held per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in 2020 and 2021. WWE visited Saudi Arabia for Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, Super ShowDown in 2020, Crown Jewel in 2021, plus Elimination Chamber and Crown Jewel in 2022.

Below is the first promo for WWE King and Queen of The Ring:

