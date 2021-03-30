WWE issued the following press release earlier this morning officially announcing that NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights beginning April 13th, and that their deal with USA has been extended. As a reminder IMPACT on AXS, which normally broadcast on Tuesday nights as well, will now be airing on Thursday. Check out the full details below.

NXT moves to Tuesday nights beginning April 13

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE and USA Network today announced a multi-year extension for NXT, which will move to Tuesday nights live on USA Network at 8/7 C beginning April 13. The new agreement for the live, weekly two-hour show furthers WWE and USA’s nearly three decade-long relationship.

“We are incredibly proud of our three-decade partnership with WWE and in extending USA’s NXT deal, we are further establishing our portfolio as an unrivaled home for quality WWE content,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCU. “By transitioning NXT to a Tuesday timeslot where WWE has performed well in the past, we are giving our passionate fanbase more of what they love with back-to-back nights of exhilarating, live programming.”

“We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal’s longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”

Since launching on the network in September 2019, NXT has lifted USA to rank among the top cable entertainment networks in its regular Wednesday timeslot. In 2020, the weekly block averaged 847,000 total viewers and its special Tuesday episodes were even stronger, delivering gains of nearly +30% among the key 18-49 and 25-54 demos.

NXT is revolutionizing the world of sports entertainment with innovative styles from trend-setting and unapologetic Superstars including Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, Io Shirai, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. The brand’s diverse roster consists of elite athletes from the NFL, collegiate and amateur sports, MMA and international sports such as rugby, kushti and kabaddi. It is also the birthplace to more than 80 percent of the current Raw and SmackDown rosters including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, Riddle and King Corbin.

All new episodes will be available on demand in the United States exclusively on Peacock, the day after its airing on USA Network.

NXT will continue to emanate from the state-of-the-art Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.