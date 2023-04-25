WWE may be going back to brand-exclusive main roster events in the near future.

The 2023 WWE Draft kicks off this Friday and then wraps on Monday, while WWE prepares to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H unveiled the new title on last night’s RAW. Word now via a report from WRKDWrestling is that officials are discussing the idea of doing brand-exclusive shows once again.

It was noted that one format discussed after the Draft announcement and the introduction of the WWE World Heavyweight Title is the idea of potentially doing brand-exclusive monthly Premium Live Events for RAW and SmackDown.

It wasn’t clear how serious the talks are, or when they may bring the brand-exclusive Premium Live Events back. The last brand-exclusive shows were held in early 2018 on The Road to WrestleMania 34 as RAW hosted Elimination Chamber and SmackDown hosted Fastlane.

