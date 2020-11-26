WWE announcer Vic Joseph and WWE on-air talent McKenzie Mitchell went public with their relationship on this Thanksgiving holiday.

Joseph took to Instagram today and posted a shot of he and Mitchell from a recent photo shoot they did together.

“Thankful for family, friends, colleagues and you @mckenzienmitchell #HappyThanksgiving,” he wrote.

Mitchell responded in the comments and wrote, “Thankful for you, love [heart emoji]”

Mitchell posted a similar photo to her Instagram account and wrote, “my turkey [turkey emoji]”

Joseph has been with WWE since May 2017. Mitchell was hired in September 2019. You can see their photos below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.