WWE is partnering with Snapchat parent company Snap on their new Arcadia global creative studio.

Snap announced today that Arcadia is their global creative studio to help brands develop AR (augmented reality) advertising and experiences that can be used across web platforms and app-based AR environments.

Snap is partnering with brands and creators to engage with Snapchat’s millennial and Gen Z audience. They have partnered up with numerous companies already, including WWE, Verizon, Shake Shack and P&G Beauty.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon commented on the new partnership and said overdelivering to the WWE fanbase has always been important to the company.

“Overdelivering to our fans has always been important to @WWE. Excited to be one of the first partners of @Snap’s #Arcadia, developing AR experiences for our passionate fanbase all over the world,” she wrote.

Snap’s Arcadia will serve WWE, along with other brands, creators and agencies, in the following ways:

* Studio of Record: Arcadia will become the official “AR Studio of Record” and take on all of their AR production, strategy and insight needs across platforms * Project Based Work: Arcadia will deliver against a specific scope-of-work that align to Arcadia’s mission * Strategic Partner: Arcadia will offer AR Strategy expertise to clients/agencies in the form of workshops, insights and trend reporting to up-level their own capabilities

WWE has experimented with AR and VR technology for a few years now. The new WWE sets that were debuted when the company returned to the road this past summer have used more augmented reality integrations.

WWE has experimented with AR and VR technology for a few years now. The new WWE sets that were debuted when the company returned to the road this past summer have used more augmented reality integrations.

