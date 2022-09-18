WWE played the song “White Rabbit” ominously for the second night in a row.

It first happened during a commercial break on Friday’s edition of SmackDown. The arena dimmed the lights and there was red lighting lit up the stage as the song came to an end.

So this happened during a commercial break on #Smackdown in the arena Friday night. It was not seen on tv. What this was for we don’t know yet. It was bizarre. They played the song “White Rabbit” while in darkness, then some red lights came on at the end. #wwe pic.twitter.com/Tfte2PlRoU — Michael M (@Mub716) September 18, 2022

On Saturday night at a house show in Bakersfield, it was played again.

Red light Appears white rabbit plays during WWE Saturday night live event pic.twitter.com/bwgf0oA6Jy — Roman Reigns Aka bloodline fan page ☝️SZN (@RayonGreenfiel4) September 18, 2022

Some have speculated that this could be related to Karrion Kross, as he was known as The White Rabbit in Lucha Underground, or for Bray Wyatt, who has had talks with WWE about returning.