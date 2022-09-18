Bianca Belair made an appearance on ‘In The Kliq’ to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she discussed the idea of a return to NXT. However, she feels that right now as Raw Women’s Champion might not be the time, although she’s interested in a match with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

“I mean, of course. NXT, I’m a homegrown talent so NXT is where it all started so it would really feel full circle to go back in some point in time… Maybe not right now because I’m Raw Women’s Champion but I never got to win the NXT Women’s Title so, I mean I would love to go back and you know, Mandy Rose is doing amazing things right now. I’ve never gotten to have a feud with Mandy on NXT, Raw or SmackDown so, maybe Mandy Rose.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling