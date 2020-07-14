WWE Producer Adam Pearce on “the Depression and the Struggle” of the Coronavirus

WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to Twitter today and shared a message for those who are battling the coronavirus.

Pearce was one of the WWE employees who confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after the outbreak in the company last month. Pearce told fans that there is light at the end of the “lonely tunnel” and that everyone will be waiting when it’s over.

“To everyone out there fighting COVID-19: You’re not alone,” Pearce wrote. “I know it feels like it. I know it’s quiet and I know it’s smothering. I know the depression and I know the struggle. There’s a light at the end of that lonely tunnel. Keep seeing it. When you get there everyone you love will be there waiting arms-wide-open. You’re not alone. [praying hands emoji] [heart emoji]”

There’s no word yet on when Pearce will return to work for WWE. You can see his full tweet below:

Don’t know who needs this today, but I know I have along the way. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QfKH07MnLx — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 14, 2020

