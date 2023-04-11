The WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s RAW from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW report. Below are last night’s producers:

* WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor was produced by Jamie Noble

* Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles was produced by Petey Williams

* Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed was produced by Adam Pearce

* Alpha Academy vs. The Usos was produced by Shane Helms

* Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. IYO SKY in a #1 contender’s match was produced by Kenn Doane

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Jason Jordan

