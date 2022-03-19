WWE issued the following press release announcing that top superstar Bianca Belair is dealing with a suffered fractured hyoid bone in her throat following an attack by Raw women’s champion, Becky Lynch.
It should be noted that this is an injury in storyline, and Belair is expected to still compete against Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Details are below.
Bianca Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw, WWE.com has learned.
The WWE Universe watched in horror as Lynch took out her WrestleMania challenger in vicious fashion, wrapping a chair around Belair’s head and neck before sending her into a steel ring post.
Although Belair will not need surgery, she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers, officials say.
Check back with WWE.com for any further updates as they become available.