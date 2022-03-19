WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check it out below.

New rumored WWE signee Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter who thanked him for the incredible accomplishments he’s achieved over the past five years, including the formation of AEW. Rhodes writes back, “Rumors aside, thank YOU – it’s been such a special journey that I got the keys to drive and often at times y’all drove for me. So much fun.”