WWE faced challenges on Monday’s episode of Raw due to tough competition and travel problems caused by the weather.

Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell, along with many others, experienced travel difficulties due to the ongoing weather issues across the United States.

The past 24 hours have been a wild ride for our travel crew/family! For the love of the game, baby! #WWERaw@CandiceLeRae @CiampaWWE @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/IXOZOI6S93 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 16, 2024

Pwinsider reported numerous flight and weather-related problems for the wrestlers in the past 24 hours. Some people had to drive to Little Rock, Arkansas, for the show, while others found themselves stranded at airports.

The report also mentioned that many wrestlers are facing flight issues as they try to return home. Some are opting to drive to different cities to find better travel options.