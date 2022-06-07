Monday’s live post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 25.05% from last week’s 1.497 million viewers for the Hell In a Cell go-home show on Memorial Day.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.948 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.503 million), the second hour drew 1.903 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.587 million) and the final hour drew 1.766 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.400 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 23.80% from last week’s 0.42 key demo rating. That 0.52 key demo rating represents 674,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.1% from the 552,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.42 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #2 spot. The NHL Playoffs game on TNT between Colorado and Edmonton at 8pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.66 key demo rating, also drawing 1.992 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.447 million viewers, also drawing a 0.26 key demo rating for the #6 spot.

RAW ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, and the NHL Playoffs game between Colorado and Edmonton. This is up from last week’s #10 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. RAW was tied in viewership with Outnumbered, which also drew 1.872 million, along with a 0.13 key demo rating for the #36 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Monday’s RAW drew the highest audience since the post-WrestleMania 38 episode on April 4, and the highest key demo rating since April 11. RAW had some sports competition from the NHL Playoffs and the College Softball World Series, but it was a fairly normal night on TV. This week’s RAW viewership was up 25.05% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 23.80% from last week.

Brave on ABC drew an average of 2.037 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.878 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.129 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 2.134 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 434,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Amor Valiente drew 763,000, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 1.285 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. Univision’s 9pm airing of Mi Fortuna Es Amarte drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.48, while the The Neighborhood on CBS drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.878 million.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 14.15% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.33% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s live post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from Hell In a Cell, Cody Rhodes addressing his injury in the opener, Maryse and The Miz hosting MizTV, The Judgment Day introducing a new member, and a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

