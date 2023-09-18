The Road to Fastlane will continue as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by a non-title Payback rematch with Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

In addition to the Superstars already announced for tonight’s show, the following names are advertised – WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

* Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders in a 2 of 3 Falls match

be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

