Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues.

WWE has announced just two segments for tonight’s show – one with The Judgment Day and one with Bobby Lashley. It’s believed that Lashley may bring back The Hurt Business tonight but that has not been confirmed.

RAW should also feature more red brand Superstars confirming their spots for the Royal Rumble.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Bobby Lashley returns with unfinished business

* What’s next for The Judgment Day after earning a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles?

