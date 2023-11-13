The Survivor Series build will continue as tonight’s WWE Raw airs live from Washington D.C., at the Capital One Arena.

Tonight’s show features a stacked card, including a championship bout when Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest defend their titles against Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

The Miz vs. Ivar

Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis

Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser