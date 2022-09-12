Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Moda Center in Portland, OR as the Road to Extreme Rules continues.

RAW will be headlined by the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano, who will be working his first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. RAW also see Bianca Belair defend the RAW Women’s Title in an Open Challenge. There is no word yet on who their opponents will be.

In addition to the Superstars announced for matches on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website has Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles advertised. The arena also has WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley advertised, along with Riddle, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio. Riddle vs. Rollins is being advertised locally.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Johnny Gargano makes his in-ring return vs. opponent TBA

* Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issues an Open Challenge for the title

Below is a promo for the episode:

