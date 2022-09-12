Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight Invitational has been announced for the upcoming MLW Super Series event on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia.

MLW issued the following press release:

Peach State Prize Fight Invitational to take place at Super Series in Atlanta Sept 18

Is anyone tough enough to grapple Georgia’s Alex Kane for 5 minutes?

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight Invitational for MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Purchase tickets at http://www.LuchaTickets.com.

BOMAYE Fight Club’s press secretary issued the following:

Georgia’s greatest grappler of all-time humbly invites the public to see their hero, the most celebrated wrestler in the state’s rich history, compete in the first-ever Peach State Prize Fight Invitational.

The Peach State Prize Fight Invitational is sponsored exclusively by the BOMAYE Fight Club, a key initiative of their on-going community outreach strategy.

Any and all grapplers with superb athletic ability are welcomed to step up and try to test their prowess against the decorated grappler, the self-proclaimed Atlanta adonis, Alex Kane.

If they can last just 5 minutes in an exhibition against the the “Suplex Assassin” without being pinned, knocked out or having the referee stop the fight, the challenger will win $2,250 (USD).

“It’s a win-win! You either get a stack of cash or an all expense paid trip to Suplex Island, there is no losing in this incredible opportunity,” says Kane.

The question is, who will step up in this prize fight to challenge grappling great Alex Kane?

Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

Learn more at: https://mlw.com/superseries22/.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

Street Fight

Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

World Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

¡Lucha Libre Trios Match!

Microman, Laredo Kid & Komander vs. Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

4-Way AAA Luchadoras Eliminator:

Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada

Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight Invitational

Also scheduled to appear:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

The Samoan SWAT Team

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta

