The following producers were revealed for this week’s WWE RAW matches and segments, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our RAW recap.

* Jamie Noble and Shawn Daivari produced the promo with WWE Champion Big E and the matches that emerged from it, which were Big E and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and then Big E and R-K-Bro vs. The Usos and Seth Rollins

* Pat Buck and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair vs. Tamina Snuka

* Tyson Kidd produced the segment with Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Shane Helms and Jimmy Wang Yang produced Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

* Chris Park produced Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

