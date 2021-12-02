Several producers for this week’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our recap of this week’s show.

* Adam Pearce produced Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* Kenn Doane and Shane Helms produced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* Pat Buck produced The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Shawn Daivari and James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) produced WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Apollo Crews

* Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the 10-woman tag team match with Liv Morgan, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, Doudrop, and Tamina Snuka

For those who missed it, you can click here for a new backstage report on why the 10-woman tag match received major praise backstage.

