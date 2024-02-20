WWE Raw Results 2/19/24

Honda Center

Anaheim, California

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

First Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McIntyre backs Rhodes into the turnbuckles. Rhodes turns McIntyre over. The referee calls for a clean break. Rhodes applies a waist lock. McIntyre with a back elbow smash. McIntyre with a chop/haymaker combination. Rhodes applies a side headlock. McIntyre whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes slides under McIntyre’s legs. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre drops Rhodes with The Big Boot. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. McIntyre stomps on Rhodes face. Chop Exchange. McIntyre kicks Rhodes in the gut. McIntyre punches Rhodes in the back. McIntyre stomps on the left hand of Rhodes. McIntyre goes for a Bodyslam, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes launches McIntyre over the top rope. Rhodes goes for The Suicide Dive, but McIntyre counters with a forearm smash. Rhodes dropkicks the left knee of McIntyre. Rhodes with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. Rhodes applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. McIntyre reverses the hold.

Rhodes grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. McIntyre pulls back the arms of Rhodes. Rhodes with a forearm smash. McIntyre answers with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. McIntyre punches Rhodes in the jaw. McIntyre rams Rhodes face against the steel ring post. McIntyre with three haymakers. McIntyre unloads two knife edge chops. Rhodes with forearm shivers. McIntyre kicks the left knee of Rhodes. McIntyre with another ground and pound attack. McIntyre with a knee drop. McIntyre is lighting up Rhodes chest. McIntyre sends Rhodes to the corner. Rhodes kicks McIntyre in the face. Rhodes with a Running Bulldog. Rhodes dives over McIntyre. Rhodes Powerslams McIntyre. Rhodes delivers The Disaster Kick for a two count. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter for a two count. McIntyre denies The CrossRhodes. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Rhodes clotheslines McIntyre to the floor. Rhodes has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Forearm Exchange. Rhodes blocks The Future Shock DDT. Rhodes with a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes nails McIntyre with The Bionic Elbow. McIntyre drops Rhodes with The SpineBuster for a two count. McIntyre with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Rhodes counters with The SuperKick. McIntyre goes for The Future Shock DDT, but Rhodes counters with The Pedigree. Short-Arm Reversal by McIntyre. Rhodes goes for The Cody Cutter, but McIntyre counters with The Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre with The Future Shock DDT for a two count. McIntyre ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rhodes punches McIntyre in the back. Rhodes with The SuperPlex. Rhodes lands The Super Cody Cutter for a two count. Rhodes prepares for The CrossRhodes. Rhodes knocks Jimmy Uso off the ring apron. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Rhodes goes for The CrossRhodes, but Solo Sikoa counters with The Samoan Spike behind the referee’s back. McIntyre connects with The Claymore to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

Andrade El Idolo Promo

I am a third-generation luchador. I didn’t have a choice. My grandfather, my father, my uncles, my cousins, my wife, wrestled. This is my destiny. However, my family, my coaches, my friends have many expectations, but I didn’t. That’s on me. Look at me. Look at where I am now. I control my destiny. Realizing everything I have achieved. Everything I am going to achieve. My destiny is here in WWE. The era of Andrade El Idolo has begun.

– Adam Pearce catches up to Cody Rhodes in the trainer’s room. He’s going to issue out a fined to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Is there anything he can do for Cody? Cody says that he’s fine. Seth Rollins walked in and gave Cody a look that it’s time to go to war.

Second Match: Last Chance Battle Royal. The Winner Will Get The Final Spot In The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

(The Participants: Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre, Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark, Mia Yim, Isla Dawn, Katana Chance, Xia Li, B-Fab, Elektra Lopez, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Valhalla)

The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Maxxine Dupri was eliminated by Valhalla

2.) Valhalla was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez

3.) Xia Li was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez

4.) Isla Dawn was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez

5.) Tegan Nox was eliminated by Natalya

6.) B-Fab was eliminated by Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

7.) Zelina Vega was eliminated by Elektra Lopez

8.) Elektra Lopez was eliminated by Mia Yim

9.) Candice LeRae was eliminated by Chelsea Green

10.) Indi Hartwell was eliminated by Shayna Baszler

11.) Katana Chance was eliminated by Shayna Baszler

12.) Alba Fyre was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez

13.) Natalya was eliminated by Ivy Nile

14.) Ivy Nile was eliminated by Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

15.) Mia Yim was eliminated by Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

16.) Shayna Baszler was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez

17.) Zoey Stark was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez

18.) Chelsea Green was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley & Nia Jax Interview

Michael Cole: I want to ask both of you a question. You know, there was so much physicality going into this matchup, but we haven’t heard from you guys about this match heading into Perth. Rhea, I would like to start with you. It’s a big deal with you defending your title in your home country in Australia. Do you have butterflies?

Rhea Ripley: Butterflies? I worked for this. I wanted this. This is the first time I get to compete in Australia as a WWE Superstar. Besides that, the last time I competed there, it was part of the independent scene, and that was seven years ago. When I came here, I just wanted to please everybody, do what I was told, and I wasn’t really comfortable in my own skin. There were actually times where I wanted to quit and give it all up. But I had to sit down with myself, and I had to remind myself exactly who the hell I was. I had to remind myself that I didn’t want to be like everyone else and fit in. I wanted to prove my doubters wrong. I have to prove to myself that I am Rhea Bloody Ripley. And I am the most dominant woman in the WWE.

Nia Jax: Aww, that’s so cute. Mami, I’m twice your size, and I got triple your talent. I’m so happy this is happening in your homeland. Because when I squash you, again, Mami is going to home crying to her mommy.

Rhea Ripley: You know what, Nia? You can keep talking all the crap that you want. You can attack me from behind all that you want. At the end of the day, when you stand in that ring in Perth, Australia, face-to-face with me, and you hear everyone in that stadium screaming Mami, you are going to crumble. All of your momentum is going to fade away. Your nightmares, they are going to become a reality, because you’ll find out that you’re just not good enough. So, I will see you in Perth.

Jackie Redmond’s Exclusive Interview With R-Truth

Jackie Redmond: Truth, I know this is a complicated relationship for you. So, I want you to take me all the way back to the beginning, and the first time you met The Judgment Day.

R-Truth: When I first met The Judgment Day, their smiles lit the room. It was special, like the first time John Cena tried on a pair of jean shorts.

Jackie Redmond: It’s clear that it’s been an emotional relationship for you, but how much that’s gone on do you blame Damian Priest?

R-Truth: Damian broke my heart. I haven’t cried this much since the finale of This Is Us. Remember when the ducks left Tony Soprano? Damian was my duck.

Jackie Redmond: I really appreciate you for your vulnerability and being so candid. I just have one more question for you. It’s obvious that your loyalty to this relationship was genuine, but after everything that you’ve been through with this, will you ever able to let anyone in, again?

R-Truth: You know, Jackie, this must be how Ginuwine felt when he wrote Pony. I got new friends. The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. The Cerebral Assassin, Triple H. DX. We are going to show The Judgment Day that you can’t bully people. You can’t silence nobody. You cannot keep Nick Mysterio locked away with no access to Facebook. We are going to show them, tonight.

– UFC Fighter Michael Chandler grabs a microphone and challenges Connor McGregor to a fight.

Third Match: The Judgment Day vs. DIY & The Awesome Truth In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

JD McDonagh and The Miz will start things off. McDonagh kicks Miz in the gut. McDonagh punches Miz in the back. McDonagh goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Miz lands back on his feet. Miz kicks the left knee of McDonagh. IT Kicks! Miz punches Balor off the ring apron. That leads us to a pier six brawl. DX Pose. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Mysterio drives his knee into the midsection of Ciampa. Mysterio applies a side headlock. Mysterio tags in Balor. Balor with a gut punch. Balor hammers down on the back of Ciampa’s neck. Balor with a knife edge chop. Balor whips Ciampa across the ring. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Balor. Gargano tags himself in. Ciampa slides under Balor’s legs. Ciampa with a knife edge chop. Gargano clotheslines the back of Balor’s neck. Ciampa with a JawBreaker. Assisted Lariat to Balor. Balor drives Gargano back first into the turnbuckles. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Balor tags in Priest. Priest with a forearm smash. Priest with a short-arm clothesline. Priest stares at Truth. Priest whips Gargano into the turnbuckles. Priest tags in Balor.

Balor stomps on the midsection of Gargano. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Balor drives his knee into the midsection of Gargano. Balor tags in McDonagh. Gargano with a Vertical Suplex. McDonagh goes for an elbow drop, but Gargano ducks out of the way. Gargano dumps Balor out of the ring. Gargano rolls under a clothesline from McDonagh. Gargano tags in Truth. Truth ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Truth with two diving shoulder tackles. Truth with a Spinning Side Slam. Truth follows that with The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth gets McDonagh in position for The Attitude Adjustment. Priest tags himself in. Truth knocks Priest off the apron. McDonagh HeadButts Truth. Priest drives Truth face first into the steel ring post. Judgment Day has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Balor applies a front face lock. Balor knocks Miz off the apron. Truth ducks a clothesline from Balor. Truth tags in Ciampa. Ciampa clears the ring.

Ciampa side steps Balor into the turnbuckles. Forever Clotheslines. Ciampa with a Running Knee Strike to Priest. Ciampa nails McDonagh with The Willow’s Bell. Ciampa with The Corkscrew Plancha. Ciampa follows that with a Pump Knee Strike to Mysterio. Balor with an inside cradle for a two count. Balor ducks a clothesline from Ciampa. Balor goes for The Slop Drop, but Ciampa counters with The Reverse DDT. Gargano with The Slingshot Spear to McDonagh. Mysterio SuperKicks Gargano. Miz responds with The Big Boot. Balor hits The SlingBlade. Balor and Ciampa are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Truth and Priest are tagged in. Truth with rapid fire haymakers. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Truth. Truth with The Corkscrew Crossbody Block. Truth does a split in the center of the ring. Truth with The Stinger Splash. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Truth lands back on his feet. Truth delivers The Scissors Kick. Truth knocks Mysterio off the apron. Truth side steps Priest into the turnbuckles. Truth with The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Stereo SuperKicks. Pescado Party. Truth with a Leg Lariat to Priest. Truth teases a dive. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Truth rolls him over for a two count. Priest denies The Attitude Adjustment. Priest nails Truth with The Bell Clap. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Judgment Day via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of The Rock and Roman Reigns segment from last week’s SmackDown.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Sami Zayn. How is he going to handle this continued run of adversity? He’s made a decision to hit a pause button with Drew McIntyre. When it comes to obsession, he gets stuck. He can’t do it because it’s WrestleMania season. He knows there’s a path for him towards WrestleMania. It’s not delusion, he feels that in his heart. He’ll find a way to create history and win a championship at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton and Bianca BelAir Segment

Becky Lynch: The Man has come around to Anaheim. Wow, you guys have been an amazing crowd tonight. And I’ve been lucky enough in my career to do some amazing things. So much so that, there’s not a lot of new things for me anymore. Well, except the hat, the hat is new. Do you like the hat? The hat stays. But, in five days, for the first time in my career, I will step inside The Elimination Chamber, with the need to win it, so that I can face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania for the championship. Now, Rhea and I have been dancing around each other for the last year or so, having uncomfortably long stare downs, at random intervals, all prolonging the inevitable. And the inevitable is that Mami and The Man will collide. And when we inevitably do, it will inevitably be the fight of our lives. And we both live for this; we both love this. we both live for this. But how we’ve been living for the past year has been different. She’s been from and center on everything, the talk of the town.

She’s been riding a wave of momentum that only comes around once in a lifetime. She’s been propped up by her band of merry men, The Judgment Day. Those truth haters. And then there’s me. The biggest threat to her championship, who’s been hiding in plain sight. Fighting anyone and everyone who wants their go, propping up the entire division. And I can confidently say that, at this very moment, I’m the best I’ve ever been. On the flip side of that, on the flip side of me being the very best I’ve ever been, so is everybody else. And so, in five days, when I step inside the Elimination Chamber, I will be doing so with five of WWE’s most promising stars. Liv Morgan. Bianca BelAir. Raquel Rodriguez, congratulations. Naomi. Tiffany Stratton. And while I don’t have anything against these women, well, Tiffany is kind of annoying. I have beaten most of them. Never inside the confides of a cage, with steel and glass, with the ultimate prize on the line, WrestleMania hanging in the balance, I’ve worked too hard.

Liv Morgan: Becky, I’m sorry for interrupting. But before I get started, I just wanted to say, I’m a big fan of the hat. But what I’m not a big fan of, is sitting in the back, and listen to you explain why you should be the one to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. See, you want to prove why you’re the best, right? That’s why you want this so bad. And I get that, it’s cool, that’s very Becky of you. But you see, I don’t care who’s the best. This is about my revenge. This is about redemption. This is about my life. So, let me tell you a little story. Rhea and I used to be tag team partners. We were actually great tag team partners, until she turned on me, but that’s okay because I moved on and I found success with Raquel Rodriguez and become two-time tag team champions. That wasn’t until Rhea I came out and interfered during our last match and cost us those titles. Bear with me Becky, because this is where the story gets really crazy. Exactly a week later, Rhea came out here and injured my shoulder, costing six months of my career while I was at my very best. So, while I have you, face-to-face, I want to take this moment to remind you, that I was the very last person to defeat Rhea Ripley. And after hearing all of this.

Raquel Rodriguez: Ladies, you both are making great points, but I notice that you’re entirely focusing on Rhea Ripley. After Chamber, who knows who our Women’s World Champion is going to be. It could be Rhea or it could be Nia Jax. Now, I know one thing for sure, there’s only one woman big enough and strong enough to take on either one of them, and that’s me. You saw what I did tonight.

Becky Lynch: Welcome back, Naomi. And welcome to this tea party we’re apparently having.

Naomi: Thank you, my man. What’s up, Raw? Alright now, you know, I didn’t come just to come back. I came back with a whole new purpose. You see, I’ve made a name for myself in and outside of this ring, so this go around, it’s way bigger than that for me. I’m here to climb my way back to the top, because it’s where I belong. And I know that now more than ever.

Tiffany Stratton: Excuse me, it’s Tiffy Time.

Naomi: You’re interrupting Glow Time.

Tiffany Stratton: Naomi, girl, while you’re out there trying to make another name for yourself, you left an empty space. And the only space that I’m concerned about is being the center of this universe. And besides, nobody cares about the past. And looking at all of you, that is all I see. Been there, done that, the future is me, and her name is Tiffy.

Bianca BelAir: Okay, Tiffany, you know what? I know you might be new around here, which explains why you don’t know what running your mouth might get you. But baby girl, don’t get it twisted, I am EST and I’ve been at the Tiffy Top for a very long time. And at Elimination Chamber, you’re going to find out that you will never be me, do like it me, or be better than me. Now, there is one thing I have done that neither of you ladies have done, that is win the Elimination Chamber Match. And at WrestleMania this year, I’m going to continue my undefeated streak. So, respectfully, if I have to, I’ll pin you, you, you, you and definitely you, to get to WrestleMania, because you can’t spell WrestleMania without EST.

Tiffany Stratton: Bianca, girl you are so last year. No, like, literally, you peaked last year.

Bianca BelAir: Girl, you just got here, Tuesday. You don’t even go here.

A massive pier six brawl breaks out. Nia Jax joins the fray and clears the ring to close the segment.

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

Sami Zayn. You want to be a contender? First of all, fighters fight. True fighters don’t whine to everyone to try and get a spotlight. You want a spotlight? I’ll give you one. If you think you’re an underdog, I’ll make sure you stay that way. By defeating you again. By breaking you again. By dragging you to the very bottom. Then, you can bask in everyone’s sympathy. But I will show them that their contender is a pretender. You want more Shinsuke? Anytime. Anywhere.

Fourth Match: Chad Gable vs. Ivar

