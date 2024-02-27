WWE Raw Results 2/26/24

SAP Center

San Jose, California

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Becky Lynch Segment

Dominik Mysterio: Everyone, please welcome the greatest women’s world champion of all-time, Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley: Welcome to Monday Night Mami. This weekend, I walked into my home country, your Women’s World Champion. And I walked out my country, your Women’s World Champion. Nia Jax might have been the greatest threat to my title reign, but it doesn’t matter how big you are, because just as I’m from down under, doesn’t take anything away from Mami always being on top. I am Rhea Bloody Ripley.

Becky Lynch: The Man has come around to San Jose. And The Man is coming around to WrestleMania, to fight you. But The Man came out here to say, congratulations. What a night that you had on Saturday. What a night we both had on Saturday. I won the Elimination Chamber. You successfully defended your title, in your home country, against Nia Jax. Stadium filled. Main Event. All your friends and family in the front row. What a moment you guys got to share. Even better, because now they don’t have to fly all the way over to WrestleMania to watch you lose.

Dominik Mysterio: Nobody talks to Mami like that.

Becky Lynch: Listen to these people, Dom, shut your mouth, you dirty kumquat. I was talking to your Mami, and if your mami doesn’t put you in your place, the man will. Now, Rhea, you are on one hell of a run, one of the most impressive runs I’ve ever seen. Even though for the last year, you have been the face of this company, you spent most of the time being fed grapes by this loser. Meanwhile, I have been the backbone, the heart and soul of this company. Became a grand slam champion, all while writing a bestselling book, because The Man can do it all, including beating Rhea Bloody Ripley.

Rhea Ripley: You’re done? First of all, never disrespect my Latino heat like that ever again. Second of all, I just wanted to say congratulations for winning the Elimination Chamber Match. It’s about time that you stop disappointing me and actually won something to get closer to my level. You say you’re the backbone of this division, The Man always thinks they’re the backbone of everything. But the funny thing is, that behind every great man, there’s a greater woman. But I’m not behind you, Becky, because Mami is always on top.

Nia Jax viciously attacks Becky Lynch from behind to close this segment.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Nia Jax. Why did she attack Becky Lynch from behind like that? She should be the one heading to WrestleMania. Nia plans to ruin Becky’s journey. Liv Morgan will suffer the same wrath during their match later on tonight.

First Match: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayn applies a wrist lock. Nakamura backs Zayn into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nakamura kicks Zayn in the ribs. Nakamura applies a side headlock. Zayn whips Nakamura across the ring. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Zayn leapfrogs over Nakamura. Zayn with a deep arm-drag. Nakamura backs Zayn into the turnbuckles. Nakamura with a gut punch. Nakamura drives his knee into the midsection of Zayn. Nakamura kicks Zayn in the gut. Zayn with a MoonSault off the ringside barricade. Nakamura applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Zayn with three sharp elbow strikes. Nakamura continues to kick Zayn in the ribs. Nakamura whips Zayn back first into the turnbuckles. Nakamura lays Zayn flat on the top turnbuckle.

Nakamura with Two Running Knee Strikes for a two count. Nakamura stomps on Zayn’s back. Nakamura with a Mid-Kick. Nakamura whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn clotheslines Nakamura. Zayn is throwing haymakers at Nakamura. Short-Arm Reversal by Nakamura. Nakamura with The Kitchen Sink. Zayn responds with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Zayn applies a front face lock. Nakamura with clubbing shoulder blocks. Zayn drops Nakamura with The Tornado DDT. Zayn goes for a SomerSault Plancha, but Nakamura counters with a Running Knee Lift. Nakamura with a Gourdbuster on the ring apron. Nakamura has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Forearm Exchange. Zayn avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Nakamura with a Step Through Kick. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Zayn counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Nakamura counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Nakamura lands The Flying Kinshasa for a two count. Zayn regroups on the outside. Nakamura tees off on Zayn. Nakamura has Zayn draped across the barricade. Nakamura with a Diving Knee Strike off the apron. Zayn gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Nakamura connects with The Kinshasa for a two count. Nakamura repeatedly stomps on Zayn’s face. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Zayn ducks out of the way. Zayn plants Nakamura with Two Helluva Kicks to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sami Zayn via Pinfall

– We get a video package on The New Day/Imperium Rivalry.

– CM Punk will now be part of WWE 2K24.

Second Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green

Green says that she’s competing in this match under protest. Green is playing mind games with Rodriguez. Green slaps Rodriguez in the face. Rodriguez pulls Green back into the ring. Rodriguez drops Green with a Lariat. Rodriguez with Two Fallaway Slams. Rodriguez tells Green to be quiet. Rodriguez connects with The Tejana Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Sami Zayn. With WrestleMania being a few weeks away, how bad he needed this victory tonight? That would be an understatement. He still believes that he is a contender. If a path towards WrestleMania doesn’t find him, he’ll find his way to Philadelphia. GUNTHER starts laughing at Sami as Imperium were making their way to the arena.

Cody Rhodes Backstage Interview

Cathy Kelley: Cody, you made big news this past weekend in Perth, by issuing a challenge to The Rock for a one-on-one match. A lot of people are questioning whether that was a smart strategy, especially heading into your match at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes: I don’t know if it’s strategy as much as it’s just simple. The Rock slapped me across the face. And I challenged him to a match, anytime, anyplace. I await his rebuttal this Friday on SmackDown.

Cathy Kelley: Well, in the meantime, you have a match later on tonight against Grayson Waller. How do you foresee that going?

Cody Rhodes: Let me ask you a question. Do you like Grayson Waller? No, you don’t have to answer. Listen, I’ve been watching Grayson Waller. I saw him win the Iron Survivor Challenge. He has a ton of skills, not just on the microphone. If anything, Grayson Waller should definitely like me. First time I was on The Grayson Waller Effect, I brought Jey Uso back to Monday Night Raw. This past weekend, in front of 52,000 fans in Perth, Australia, his home country, I challenged The Rock, one-on-one. It would be a Grayson Waller Exclusive as he would’ve called it. Tonight, he gets his very first Monday Night Raw main event. And he gets to find out.

GUNTHER & The Judgment Day Segment

Gunther: After successfully defeating Jey Uso last week, I’m standing here, still your greatest and longest reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all-time. But I got to be honest, it was very close. Jey almost had me beat. And I actually felt it slipping away from me for the very first time as the Intercontinental Champion. But let’s be honest here, I got lucky. Nobody is perfect. But I am very, very close. And before my main Kaiser and Gio are going to outclass The New Day, in a Street Fight later on, I want to address my future. You need to understand that, over 600 plus days, I’ve been working hard, putting my heart, my soul, and my body into making this title the most prestigious title in this company. And I have beaten everybody along the way to achieve this. Which leads me to one question, who is going to be my opponent at WrestleMania? I don’t live under a rock. I can read the signs, I hear everything you guys think should happen, I see all the ridiculous claims. Sami Zayn? Chad Gable? The Miz? It gets even worst, I even see people requesting, R-Truth. It’s ridiculous.

Damian Priest: Big Bad Gunther. We don’t sweat you, man. Although you’ve had quite the dominant run, second only to the run The Judgment Day has been on. You know, I hope you were watching this weekend, because at the Elimination Chamber, we ran the table. And we plan on doing the same thing at WrestleMania. Except we plan on adding more gold at WrestleMania. So, you understand me, that includes that gold.

Gunther: So, since you’re not obviously cashing in your briefcase right now, tell me, whose it going to be? Finn Balor? The one with the big head, right there. Whose it going to be? Tell me?

Dominik Mysterio: Gunther, when Dirty Dom and The Judgment Day say we’re going to do something, we mean it. And that means, that title belongs to us.

Gunther shoves Dominik. The Judgment Day are trying to calm down Damian Priest. Priest says that title is coming home with The Judgment Day as they walk out of the ring.

– Dominik Mysterio runs into Andrade El Idolo in the backstage area. Dominik has to talk things over with Mami, maybe they can catch up later. Andrade says that he’s here to discuss business with Adam Pearce.

Third Match: The New Day vs. Imperium In A Street Fight

Pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. New Day are wearing San Jose Sharks Jerseys. Vinci uppercuts Kofi. Kaiser with clubbing crossfaces. Woods attacks Imperium with a red trombone. New Day drags Imperium towards the ring. New Day pulls out a table from under the ring. Vinci hammers down on the back of Woods neck. Vinci kicks Woods in the gut. New Day knocks Imperium off the ring apron. SomerSault Plancha/Wrecking Ball Dropkick Combination. New Day and Imperium start brawling in the crowd. Kaiser is throwing haymakers at Kofi. Woods dumps Vinci over the ringside barricade. Woods with a knife edge chop. Kaiser drives his elbow into Kofi’s nose. Vinci with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Kaiser with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kaiser toys around with the crowd by putting a table back under the ring. Kaiser with two chair shots. Kaiser blasts Woods with The PK. Vinci wedged a chair in between the ropes. Stereo Drive By Dropkicks.

Kofi buries his shoulder into the midsection of Kaiser. Kofi with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kofi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Vinci. Kofi with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Kofi bodyslams Kaiser on top of Vinci. Kofi with The New Day Boom Drop. Kofi and Kaiser are trading back and forth shots. Kofi repositions the table on the floor. Kofi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Vinci gets in the way. Imperium with a Double Vertical Suplex. Woods dropkicks Kaiser. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Vinci. Vinci kicks Woods in the gut. Vinci with a blistering chop. Vinci repeatedly stomps on Woods chest. Imperium attacks Woods with two kendo sticks. Kofi drops Kaiser with a Rising Knee Strike. Vinci clotheslines Kofi. Vinci ducks a clothesline from Woods. Vinci with a Running Crossbody Block. Vinci repeatedly whips Woods with the kendo stick.

Kaiser delivers a big chair shot to Woods. Imperium has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Imperium throws Woods into the barricade. Kofi flings an announcer’s chair at Kaiser. Kofi whips Vinci into the steel ring steps. New Day gives Kaiser the kendo stick treatment. New Day sets up another table on the floor. Kofi lays Vinci flat on the table. Kofi is raining down haymakers. Woods lands The Flying Elbow Drop through the table. Kofi rolls Vinci back into the ring. New Day hits their BackBreaker/Diving Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Kaiser pulls the referee out of the ring. Kofi lands The Suicide Dive while holding a kendo stick. New Day prepares for The Midnight Hour. Vinci sends Kofi crashing through the table on the floor. Woods decks Kaiser with a back elbow smash. Vinci clocks Woods with a metal cookie sheet. Kaiser drives Woods face first through the wedged chair. Kaiser rolls Woods over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Imperium via Pinfall

– Grayson Waller Vignette.

– We see Adam Pearce having a conversation with Chad Gable. Gable wants another shot at GUNTHER at WrestleMania. He wants to get revenge for Gunther making his daughter cry. To Gable, this match is much more personal than a championship match. Pearce tells Gable that he’ll take his thoughts into consideration.

Fourth Match: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Shayna Baszler and Candice LeRae will start things off. LeRae ducks a clothesline from Baszler. LeRae thrust kicks the left knee of Baszler. LeRae with a Step Up Enzuigiri. LeRae with a Back Senton Splash. LeRae knocks Stark off the ring apron. LeRae side steps Baszler into the turnbuckles. LeRae with a Running Hip Attack. LeRae with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. LeRae follows that with a knee lift. Baszler catches LeRae in mid-air. Baszler drops LeRae with a vicious knee strike. Baszler stomps on the left elbow of LeRae. Baszler tags in Stark.

Stark works on the left shoulder of LeRae. Stark wraps the left shoulder of LeRae around the middle rope. Stark drives LeRae shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Stark is mauling LeRae in the corner. Stark with The Release Half & Half Suplex for a two count. Stark toys around with LeRae. LeRae hits The CodeBreaker. LeRae tags in Hartwell. Hartwell uppercuts Stark. Hartwell kicks Stark in the face. Hartwell with two clotheslines. Hartwell delivers her combination offense. Hartwell ducks a clothesline from Stark. Baszler tags herself in. Hartwell hits The Spinebuster. Baszler makes Hartwell tap out to The Kirifuda Clutch.

Winner: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark via Submission

– R-Truth, The Miz and DIY have invaded The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse. There’s unfinished business. Give it up for Re-Generation-X.

Drew McIntyre & Seth Rollins Segment

Drew McIntyre: We did it. I want to take a moment and say, thank you. You don’t achieve success alone. And everyone in this arena, everyone watching across the world, thank you for putting your hands together and praying harder than you have ever prayed in your entire life. Because of you, this happened. Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, for the World Title at WrestleMania. I got to be honest, I feel like absolute hell. I am more jet lagged than mad right now. I was the first man in that chamber, and the last man standing, and I got hurt in there. I got my eardrum exploded. I was struck aside the head, my ears burst, and I had a bit of an incident after the show. I was talking to the doctor, and he looked at me, he told me, Drew, you’re hurt, there’s a chance you might not make WrestleMania.

And I looked at him and said, who do you think I am, CM Punk? Nothing is stopping me from making WrestleMania. Don’t show my kilt, you perv. Now, Punk, I know it hurt you to not be at Chamber, it really hurt you to not be at WrestleMania. It probably kills you to see me in the title match. But I want you to know, I thought about you after the match, and I want to do something special just for you. I know your straight edge. I know you don’t drink. So, on the way home, I drank twice as much for the both of us to celebrate. Alright, onto serious business, I got a lot I need to get off my chest. I got to talk to you, champ. So, if you would indulge me, Mr. Rollins, come on down.

Seth Rollins: We’ll get to that, but if you would indulge me for a moment. San Jose. Welcome to Monday Night Rollins. And a congratulations are in order for Drew McIntyre. Oh, you did it, Drew. I’m proud of you. You clawed your way back into a title match with me, for the second time. This time, you have an opportunity to do something you’ve been wanting to do since 2020, win the World Heavyweight Championship. Except, this time, it won’t be in an empty warehouse. You will have the opportunity to do it in front of a full capacity crowd at the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. But there is one thing standing in your way, he is a visionary, he is a revolutionary, he is Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Drew McIntyre: You’re right, you’re standing in my way of winning that title. And beating you, it’s no easy job. Beating me, it’s no easy job. So why are you making it so hard on yourself? I’ve been watching what’s been going on with Roman, Cody, and The Rock. Just stop, now. You don’t need this in your life. I don’t understand. I’ve talked to you before about your injured knee, your injured back, take some time off, get back to one hundred percent. I want you at one hundred percent. You’re not going to listen to me. You’re a grown man, but I can’t understand why you’re going to SmackDown to other lands, to fight their battles, when we need you here on Raw. That’s their business, screw them. When I’m champion, I don’t care if SmackDown is on fire, and they’re on their knees begging for help. I’m going to pee on them to put the fire out. My responsibility will be focused on Raw and that World Championship. But if there’s one thing, I really want you to think about, The Bloodline situation, mate, you know where it’s going. Don’t keep going down this path. We know the outcome. It’s happened time and time, again. It’s happened to me, personally. You push them too far, guess what’s going to happen in our big match at WrestleMania? We’re going to put on a killer match, everybody will be on their feet going crazy, they’ll hit the ring, cost you the title, and taint my victory. Please, for your sake, my sake, back off.

Seth Rollins: Drew, I respect everything you just said. But respectfully, some risks are worth taking. And look, I’m going to be straight with you, man. You’ve known me for a long time. You know what I’m about. So, you know that every single thing you just said, I have thought about. I have replayed it, over and over, in my head, all of the negative outcomes. That’s why I’m the architect. That’s why I’m the visionary. But the truth is, Drew, you might be right. My knee, it may not be ready. My back may give out. The Bloodline, they may leave me broken in the ring, just like they’ve done to everyone else, and WrestleMania, it might be an easy night for you. You might be right, Drew. But what if you’re wrong? Like I said, some risks, they’re worth taking. I’ve been selfish in my career, man. I’ve been selfish in my life. And I thought the goal at the end of the road would fill a void. But every single time I got to that point, I felt empty inside. And it wasn’t until I had my daughter, it wasn’t until I had my beautiful baby girl that I realize, not everything is about me.

There are some things in this life that are bigger than all of us. The World Championship is bigger than us. Taking down The Bloodline is bigger than us. Let me ask you this. If we don’t take care of The Bloodline before WrestleMania, then what happens? Let’s say you do take the title from me. It doesn’t matter if you’re the champion or I’m the champion, The Bloodline wants power, and it’s only a matter of time before they come after the World Heavyweight Championship. So, you might be right, but what if you’re wrong? What if my knee is one hundred percent. What if my back is ready to go? What if we can rip The Bloodline apart, once and for all, and secure the future of this industry. Because if we could do all that, then at WrestleMania, Drew, it’s just you, me, and the World Title. And I told you this before Crown Jewel, and I’ll tell you again. May the best man win. Some risks are worth taking.

Fifth Match: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan

Morgan dropkicks Jax. Morgan is throwing haymakers at Jax. Jax shoves down Morgan. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Morgan with a Rising Knee Strike. Morgan goes for a Hurricanrana, but Jax counters with The Samoan Drop. Jax poses for the crowd. Jax pulls back the arms of Morgan. Jax stomps on Morgan’s back. Jax sends Morgan to the corner. Jax levels Morgan with The Body Avalanche. Jax with a Running Hip Attack of her own. Jax delivers The Stinkface. Morgan with heavy bodyshots. Jax chops down Morgan. Jax applies The Stretch Muffler. Jax swings Morgan face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Jax goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Morgan ducks out of the way. Morgan lands The Suicide Dive. Morgan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Jax applies The Bear Hug.

Morgan with a Pump Kick. Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jax responds with a Body Block. Jax goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Morgan ducks out of the way. Morgan side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Morgan uses the top rope as a weapon. Morgan delivers The Missile Dropkick. Morgan goes for The CodeBreaker, but Jax blocks it. Morgan kicks Jax in the chest. Morgan hits The Flying CodeBreaker for a two count. Jax starts rag dolling Morgan. Jax HeadButts Morgan. Morgan sends Jax shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jax catches Morgan in mid-air. Jax with The Samoan Drop into the ring post. Becky Lynch with a flying forearm smash off the ringside barricade which forces the disqualification. After the match, Becky repeatedly slams Jax’s head on the announce table. Becky tees off on Jax. We see Morgan absolutely livid looking on from the outside.

Winner: Nia Jax via Disqualification

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. He’s not surprised that he gets the biggest scoops in WWE. It doesn’t change the fact that Cody Rhodes disrespected him in his home country and attacked his boy Austin Theory. Tonight, he flips the script. The Bloodline will be ready to collect the bones after he’s done with him. Waller says that Cody will never finish his story. We saw Paul Heyman lurking in the background.

– WWE sends their condolences to the family of Ole Anderson. Ole passed away today at the age of 82.

– Adam Pearce tells Becky Lynch that she’ll have her match with Nia Jax next week. Liv Morgan interrupts the conversation. She’s pissed that Becky got involved in her match. Not everything has to be about Becky.

– Jey Uso will be a special guest on The Jackie Redmond Show. Jey says that he’s still going to be himself. Just as he’s trying to accomplish something, he falls short because of his past enemies on Raw, and his own family members. Drew McIntyre joins the conversation. Drew understands where Jey’s coming from. Drew says from the bottom of his heart, Jey deserved this. That comment led us to a big pull apart brawl.

Sixth Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller w/Austin Theory

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/ Headscissors Escape Exchange. Rhodes with a waist lock go-behind. Waller decks Rhodes with a back elbow smash. Waller slams Rhodes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Waller punches Rhodes in the chest. Rhodes answers with an overhand chop. Waller reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Waller applies the cravate. Waller with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Waller takes a bow. Waller drives his knee into Rhodes back. Waller hammers down on the back of Rhodes neck. Waller is picking Rhodes apart. Short-Arm Reversal by Rhodes. Rhodes kicks Waller in the gut. Rhodes with a dropdown uppercut. Rhodes with a Delayed Gourdbuster. Rhodes clotheslines Waller over the top rope.

Waller regains control of the match during the commercial break. Waller with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Waller reapplies the cravate. Rhodes with heavy bodyshots. Rhodes slaps Waller in the chest. Waller kicks Rhodes in the gut. Waller goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Waller. Rhodes Powerslams Waller. Rhodes delivers The Disaster Kick for a two count. Rhodes gets distracted by Theory. Waller scores a right jab. Waller whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Waller. Rhodes lands The Suicide Dive. Waller with a running clothesline. Waller rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Waller talks smack to McAfee. Rhodes avoids The Roll Through Lariat. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Segment

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, it figures you boo ladies in San Josie, California. You’re ruining my schtick. Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman.

Cody Rhodes: And I don’t give a damn what your name is. If it’s a Bloodline set up, I’m right here, let’s get it. Come and get me.

Paul Heyman: Everybody calm down. This is not a Bloodline set up. The only member of The Bloodline here tonight is me. Do you see a drop of Polynesian blood anywhere in this lineup? Rhetorical question, the answer is no. These gentlemen are my friends from the NYPD. They are off duty officers, well, technically, they’re not off duty, they are all suspended, that’s another story for another time. I digress. I slept out here, all the way to California tonight to let you know. No one is asking you for an apology. I understand how insulting it must be to get Will Smith’d across the face, understand that. But you need to take The Rock’s name off your freaking mouth. Because my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has authorized me to let you know, that if you back away from this challenge, you don’t just get out here and say I want a match with The Rock, and it happens like that.

Well, that happens if you are The Rock, and you want a match with Roman Reigns, but you screwed that up for all of us, didn’t you. And because of our long history, a year ago, we were standing in the ring crying together, I forgive you, but The Rock won’t. And understanding that you’re in the main event of WrestleMania, against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, for the Undisputed Title. I’m asking you, I’m pleading with you, I’m begging with you, please, Cody, pretty please, with a cherry on top, please withdraw this challenge from The Rock or else.

Cody Rhodes: Or else what, Mr. Heyman? You want to know why I haven’t rain holy tear on this microphone about your new boy, Dwayne? You want to know why I haven’t trashed him in the media? It’s simple, I, like almost everyone here tonight, we were fans of The Rock. How could you not be? Put yourself in my shoes. I come from a family that every meal was determined by tickets told, and nobody sold more tickets than The Rock. But I’m done, I am absolutely fed up with being nice. If it’s a Bloodline set up, like I said, come and get me.

Paul Heyman: I have a better idea. May I?

Cody Rhodes: No, you may not. Okay, okay. Let me make this clear, if one more person takes a step towards me, I’m dropping every single person standing in this ring.

Paul Heyman: I respect that. As I’m sure you will respect, that threat doesn’t apply if I’m that one person to come close to you, right?

Cody Rhodes: Wrong.

Cody lays out Heyman’s henchman. We see Heyman calling Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Cody Rhodes: Go ahead, Mr. Heyman. Call them. Because The Bloodline isn’t hunting me. I’m hunting The Bloodline.

