The viewership numbers are in for the December 18th edition of WWE Raw on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,662,000 average viewers overnight, a 7% increase from the December 11th episode that pulled in 1,466,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.47 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last week’s demo rating of 0.46. The red-brand went head-to-head with the NFL Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahwawks.

Raw featured GUNTHER defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, The Creed Brothers challenging Judgment Day for the WWE tag team titles, and Becky Lynch challenging Nia Jax to a matchup at WWE Day 1.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.