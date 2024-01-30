The viewership numbers are in for the January 29th edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,909,000 viewers, a 13% increase from the January 22nd episode’s 1,686,000 viewers. It scored a 0.61 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 11% from the previous Monday’s 0.55 demo rating.

Raw featured the fallout from this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event. CM Punk confirmed his unfortunate injury that will take him out of the WrestleMania 40 plans and Seth Rollins tried to convince Cody Rhodes that he should challenge him for his world title rather than Roman Reigns.

