Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal in a King of the Ring semi-finals match is beginning now on RAW with the winner facing Finn Balor in the finals at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Balor is scheduled for RAW. Internally, Balor’s name is listed with (WOODS) right next to it. There’s no word on what that exactly means, but it looks like the two will be mixing it up tonight.

